Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only 0.35 per cent coronavirus cases on ventilators in India: Health Ministry

The actual caseload of COVID-19 in the country is only 342,756, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday adding that only 1.94 per cent of the cases are in ICUs, 0.35 per cent cases are on ventilators and 2.81 per cent cases are on Oxygen beds.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 18:33 IST
Only 0.35 per cent coronavirus cases on ventilators in India: Health Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The actual caseload of COVID-19 in the country is only 342,756, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday adding that only 1.94 per cent of the cases are in ICUs, 0.35 per cent cases are on ventilators and 2.81 per cent cases are on Oxygen beds. With the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases and 687 deaths, India's COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 10-lakh mark on Friday, according to the ministry.

The total positive cases stand at 1,003,832 including 342,473 active cases, 635,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths, the ministry stated. "The actual caseload of COVID-19 cases in the country is only 342,756, as on date. More than 6.35 lakhs (63.33 per cent) of the total cases have recovered. India, being the second most populous country in the world with 1.35 billion people, has 727.4 cases per million. On the global scale, cases/million population in India are four to eight times less than some European countries," the ministry said in a statement.

The Union Health Ministry highlighted that the case fatality rate at 18.6 deaths/million of the country is one of the lowest in the world. "Almost 80 per cent of the asymptomatic and mild cases have been advised home isolation under medical supervision. The moderate and severe patients are being treated in either the Dedicated COVID Hospitals or Dedicated COVID Health Centres.

"The strategy of home isolation for the mild and asymptomatic patients has ensured to keep the hospitals unburdened, where the focus has been on treatment of the severe cases and reduction of fatality. It is also notable that less than 1.94 per cent of the cases are in ICUs, 0.35 per cent cases are on ventilators and 2.81 per cent cases are on Oxygen beds," the ministry said. The ministry said that India has followed a standard of care protocol for the differentiated categorisation of COVID-19 patients -- mild, moderate and severe -- as clearly formulated in the Clinical Management Protocol of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The effective clinical management strategies have shown to yield positive results, it said. "Medical infrastructure to ensure quality treatment of the admitted patients is being continuously augmented across the country. As a result of concerted efforts, the COVID-19 Hospital Infrastructure to treat COVID-19 is stronger today. It has 1,383 Dedicated COVID Hospitals, 3,107 Dedicated COVID Healthcare Centres and 10,382 COVID Care Centres. Together they have a capacity of 46,673 ICU beds. 21,848 ventilators are deployed in the hospitals in all states/UTs," read the release.

Asserting that there is no shortage of N95 masks and PPE kits, the Health Ministry said that the Centre has supplied 235.58 lakh N95 masks and 124.26 lakh PPE kits to State/UTs/central institutions. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt prepared to provide effective treatment for COVID-19 patients; teachers in medical colleges to get UGC payscale

Amid rising coronavirus cases, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the state government is prepared to provide effective treatment to COVID-19 patients, even as he announced a slew of measures, including procuring large quanti...

Odisha man flaunts Rs 3.5-lakh gold face mask

At a time when face masks have become an inseparable part of life to protect oneself from contracting the coronavirus, a 55-year-old businessman in Odisha has procured one which is made of gold and cost him Rs 3.5 lakh. He got inspiration f...

Suspect arrested in murder of founder of Gokada ride-sharing app, New York Times reports

The personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, who founded the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada, was arrested on Friday in the murder of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment, the New York Times reported, citing two officials...

Arise Sir Tom Moore: Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old fundraising captain

Queen Elizabeth II knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognising the 100-year-old for lifting the spirits of the nation during the gloom of the novel coronavirus outbreak by raising over 40 million for health workers. The World War Two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020