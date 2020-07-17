Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Britain eyes normal life by Christmas, but preparing for second COVID-19 wave

It requires a credible plan and national leadership." Johnson said that from Aug. 1 he would scrap official guidance that encouraged people to work from home and instead give employers the power to decide whether it was safe for workers to return. He also changed his advice on public transport, telling people that anybody may now use it although they were encouraged to consider alternative means where available.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-07-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 19:31 IST
UPDATE 3-Britain eyes normal life by Christmas, but preparing for second COVID-19 wave
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped Britain could return to normality before Christmas, setting out a phased removal of lockdown restrictions, but warned that while he was hoping for the best, the country must also prepare for the worst.

Britain's death toll of more than 45,000 from confirmed cases of COVID-19 is the worst in Europe but the country has begun to lift lockdown measures as case numbers and infection rates fall. Johnson set out the latest timetable for easing on Friday, saying employers would be given more discretion over working from home rules, that the safety of larger gatherings would be evaluated, and that social distancing rules might be dropped in time for Christmas.

"It is my strong and sincere hope that we will be able to review the outstanding restrictions and allow a more significant return to normality from November at the earliest – possibly in time for Christmas," he said. However, he stressed that the plan was conditional on success in keeping infection rates down, setting out extra healthcare funding, and new powers for local government to lock down COVID-19 hotspots.

"We're making sure we're ready for winter and planning for the worst. But even as we plan for the worst, I strongly believe we should also hope for the best," he told a news conference. The government has faced criticism over several aspects of its pandemic response, including that it was too slow to impose a lockdown and failed to ramp up testing capacity fast enough.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer said it was vital that Johnson's plan was endorsed by experts in order to win public confidence: "This can't be done on a wing and a prayer. It requires a credible plan and national leadership." Johnson said that from Aug. 1 he would scrap official guidance that encouraged people to work from home and instead give employers the power to decide whether it was safe for workers to return.

He also changed his advice on public transport, telling people that anybody may now use it although they were encouraged to consider alternative means where available. Previous guidance was for people to try to avoid it. The government set out a 3 billion pound ($3.76 billion) cash boost for the state-funded health system which would be made available immediately and permitted the use of private hospitals and temporary field hospitals to ease the increased winter burden.

The funding announcement applies only to the English health service, with knock-on increases for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to be set out later. The government will also increase testing capacity and flexibility, bolster its stockpiles of protective equipment and, wary of increased pressure from other seasonal illnesses, increase its annual flu vaccination program. ($1 = 0.7970 pounds)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Arise Sir Tom Moore: Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old fundraising captain

Queen Elizabeth II knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting the spirits of the nation during the gloom of the novel coronavirus outbreak by raising over 40 million for health workers. The World War Two ...

Soccer-Madrid title win in coronavirus era the toughest of all - Perez

Real Madrids latest title triumph was the most difficult of their 34 La Liga wins as it coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, president Florentino Perez said on Friday as the club marked the achievement in a subdued manner. Real normally ce...

Govt prepared to provide effective treatment for COVID-19 patients; teachers in medical colleges to get UGC payscale

Amid rising coronavirus cases, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the state government is prepared to provide effective treatment to COVID-19 patients, even as he announced a slew of measures, including procuring large quanti...

Odisha man flaunts Rs 3.5-lakh gold face mask

At a time when face masks have become an inseparable part of life to protect oneself from contracting the coronavirus, a 55-year-old businessman in Odisha has procured one which is made of gold and cost him Rs 3.5 lakh. He got inspiration f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020