Barcelona mayor says ban on gatherings of more than 10 people to start Saturday

Barcelona mayor Ada Colau said on Friday that a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people in the Catalan capital would enter into force on Saturday, as part of a package of measures to curb an increase in coronavirus cases.

"We have to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. Only 10 people will be allowed in weddings and funerals from Saturday", Colau said at a press conference.

Regional authorities on Friday urged some four million people in Catalonia, including its capital Barcelona, to stay home.