U.S. travel industry seeks gov't assistance, new tax breaks to spur trips

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:42 IST
The coronavirus-hit U.S. travel industry on Friday asked Congress for $10 billion in federal grants to promote safe practices, new liability protections, and tax credits for travelers and the industry.

The U.S. Travel Association, which represents hotels, car rental companies, American Express, airports, and tourism agencies, also wants $13 billion for U.S. airports and a refundable tax credit of up to 50% of travel expenses through the end of 2022 of up to $3,000 per family.

"As the virus continues to wreak havoc on society, the situation in the travel industry is only getting worse. The industry is now on track to shrink by $1.2 trillion by the end of the year," the group's policy chief, Tori Emerson Barnes, told Congress.

