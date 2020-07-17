Triathlon-World Championships to move forward in 2020

The Triathlon World Championships will take place in 2020, the World Triathlon Executive Board said on Friday, though dates and venues have not been determined for the competition.

The championships were originally scheduled to take place at August's Edmonton Grand Final, which was canceled in April due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The board said it made the decision to move forward with the world championship at some point "at the end of the year" after consulting with athletes and coaches, as well as national federations.