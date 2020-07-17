Georgia politicians clash over masks as Chicago unveils hybrid school reopening plan

A national debate over whether to require face coverings to slow the coronavirus pandemic boiled over in the U.S. state of Georgia on Friday, after Governor Brian Kemp sued Atlanta's mayor to prevent her from mandating masks. Kemp's clash with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms unfolded as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said her city's public school district, the country's third largest, planned to offer both in-person and remote teaching when school resumes in a few weeks.

While state and local officials clash over masks, school districts across the country have announced a variety of in-class and at-home instruction plans in the face of Trump administration demands that students return. Chicago's mayor announced the hybrid plan over the objections of the Chicago Teachers Union, which says classroom instruction is unsafe. She invited parents to offer feedback, but teachers urged that classes be remote.

"There is no safe way to reopen anything during a pandemic," union president Jesse Sharkey said in a statement. Concerns over in-school instruction mounted in recent weeks with a rise in new cases and deaths in many parts of the country, especially in the South and West.

The United States reported a daily global record of more than 77,000 new infections on Thursday. By comparison Sweden reported 77,281 total cases since the pandemic began. In all the coronavirus has infected more than 3.5 million Americans and killed nearly 140,000.

PLEA OF HEALTH EXPERTS Public health experts have pleaded with politicians and the public to cover their faces to help stop the spread of infection amid a wider cultural divide in the United States.

Trump and his followers have resisted a full-throated endorsement of masks and have been calling for a return to normal economic activity following pandemic-induced shutdowns. Videos on social media show people across the country irately declaring their right to shop or congregate in public without masks, with many disputing evidence that masks are effective.

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Friday said he "would urge the leaders - the local political leaders in states and cities and towns - to be as forceful as possible in getting your citizenry to wear masks." Kemp, a fellow Republican and Trump supporter, conceded that masks would help slow infections and urged all Georgians to wear masks for at least four weeks on Friday, but said mandates were unenforceable and suggested they would hobble the economy.

"Mayor Bottoms' mask mandate cannot be enforced, but her decision to shutter businesses and undermine economic growth is devastating," Kemp said at briefing. Trump visited Kemp in Atlanta this week and declined to wear a mask, which Democratic Mayor Bottoms said violated city law.

Kemp's lawsuit names as a defendant the Atlanta mayor, 50, a rising star in the Democratic Party who disclosed this month that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. "Brian Kemp does the bidding of President Trump," Bottoms told CNN on Friday. "It's unfortunate because meanwhile over 130,000 people in our state have tested positive for COVID-19. Over 3,100 people have lost their lives and ... this governor is taking taxpayer money to sue me personally."