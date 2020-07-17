Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia politicians clash over masks as Chicago unveils hybrid school reopening plan

Kemp's clash with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms unfolded as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said her city's public school district, the country's third largest, planned to offer both in-person and remote teaching when school resumes in a few weeks. While state and local officials clash over masks, school districts across the country have announced a variety of in-class and at-home instruction plans in the face of Trump administration demands that students return.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 23:34 IST
Georgia politicians clash over masks as Chicago unveils hybrid school reopening plan
Representative Image Image Credit:

A national debate over whether to require face coverings to slow the coronavirus pandemic boiled over in the U.S. state of Georgia on Friday, after Governor Brian Kemp sued Atlanta's mayor to prevent her from mandating masks. Kemp's clash with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms unfolded as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said her city's public school district, the country's third largest, planned to offer both in-person and remote teaching when school resumes in a few weeks.

While state and local officials clash over masks, school districts across the country have announced a variety of in-class and at-home instruction plans in the face of Trump administration demands that students return. Chicago's mayor announced the hybrid plan over the objections of the Chicago Teachers Union, which says classroom instruction is unsafe. She invited parents to offer feedback, but teachers urged that classes be remote.

"There is no safe way to reopen anything during a pandemic," union president Jesse Sharkey said in a statement. Concerns over in-school instruction mounted in recent weeks with a rise in new cases and deaths in many parts of the country, especially in the South and West.

The United States reported a daily global record of more than 77,000 new infections on Thursday. By comparison Sweden reported 77,281 total cases since the pandemic began. In all the coronavirus has infected more than 3.5 million Americans and killed nearly 140,000.

PLEA OF HEALTH EXPERTS Public health experts have pleaded with politicians and the public to cover their faces to help stop the spread of infection amid a wider cultural divide in the United States.

Trump and his followers have resisted a full-throated endorsement of masks and have been calling for a return to normal economic activity following pandemic-induced shutdowns. Videos on social media show people across the country irately declaring their right to shop or congregate in public without masks, with many disputing evidence that masks are effective.

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Friday said he "would urge the leaders - the local political leaders in states and cities and towns - to be as forceful as possible in getting your citizenry to wear masks." Kemp, a fellow Republican and Trump supporter, conceded that masks would help slow infections and urged all Georgians to wear masks for at least four weeks on Friday, but said mandates were unenforceable and suggested they would hobble the economy.

"Mayor Bottoms' mask mandate cannot be enforced, but her decision to shutter businesses and undermine economic growth is devastating," Kemp said at briefing. Trump visited Kemp in Atlanta this week and declined to wear a mask, which Democratic Mayor Bottoms said violated city law.

Kemp's lawsuit names as a defendant the Atlanta mayor, 50, a rising star in the Democratic Party who disclosed this month that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. "Brian Kemp does the bidding of President Trump," Bottoms told CNN on Friday. "It's unfortunate because meanwhile over 130,000 people in our state have tested positive for COVID-19. Over 3,100 people have lost their lives and ... this governor is taking taxpayer money to sue me personally."

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for posing as HM Shah's secretary to get official's transfer cancelled

The Delhi Police have arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly posing as the personal secretary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asking the staff of the ministry of road, transport and highways to modify the transfer order of an...

Dutch king may stop using carriage celebrating colonial past

Dutch King Willem-Alexander may stop using a ceremonial horse-drawn carriage with images celebrating the Netherlands former rule over colonies, he said on Friday, following an upsurge in criticism of the Golden Carriage. The gilded wooden c...

Man arrested for giving shelter to son accused of murder

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly giving shelter to his son, who is accused of killing a sweet shop owner here, police said. The sweet shop owner, Manoj, was shot at by two assailants on Thursday following some dispute. He succumbe...

Rajasthan reports 615 new COVID-19 cases

615 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported till 8.30 pm today in the state, taking the total number of cases to 27,789. Death toll has risen to 546 after 8 deaths were reported today. There are 6,617 active cases, Rajasthan Health De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020