Six new coronavirus patients in Dharavi, tally reaches 2,444

Six new coronavirus patients were reported from Mumbai's Dharavi area on Saturday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. It took the case tally in the densely populated area, known as Asia's largest slum, to 2,444, he said.

The civic body has stopped disclosing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the area. Dharavi has now only 107 active COVID-19 cases, the senior official said.

Around 6.5 lakh people live over 2.5 sq km in the area. The World Health Organisation had recently noted the civic authorities' success in controlling the pandemic in Dharavi..