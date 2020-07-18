Left Menu
Durgapur: Woman gives birth on road after district hospital denies admission

A woman gave birth to a child on the road beside the Sub-Divisional Officer's office in West Bengal's Durgapur on Saturday after she was refused admission to the district hospital.

ANI | Durgapur (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-07-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 22:52 IST
Titha Goswami, mother of the Puja Shaw who gave birth to her baby on the roadside in Durgapur, West Bengal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A woman gave birth to a child on the road beside the Sub-Divisional Officer's office in West Bengal's Durgapur on Saturday after she was refused admission to the district hospital. Titha Goswami, Puja Shaw's mother told ANI that despite several pleas made by them, the Durgapur Sub-Divisional Hospital refused admission even in the midst of her daughter's labour pains.

"The doctors refused to admit Puja even though she was suffering labour pain. They started to get agitated by our insistence, so we left. My daughter had to give birth on the roadside as we did not have any other choice," Goswami told ANI. According to Durgapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anirban Koley, Puja and her new-born baby were taken to the hospital as soon as he got to know about the incident.

"I heard that a woman who resides on this road gave birth outside the office due to her poor condition. As soon as I heard the news, I made arrangements to admit her to the Durgapur Sub-Divisional Hospital despite protests from the doctors. Currently, the baby and her mother are at the hospital and their condition is stable," Koley said. (ANI)

