Telangana: Governor inspects plasma therapy arrangements at Hyderabad's ESIC Medical College

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday visited the ESIC Medical College in Hyderabad and inspected plasma therapy arrangements there. She urged eligible recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma to save lives, in the hour of need. Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "I have inspected the plasma therapy process at ESIC Medical College. People who have symptoms and contact history must get tested. Tracing, testing, and treatment are going on, but plasma therapy is the need of the hour. Plasma can definitely save a patient. It can be donated by recovered patients to those suffering. It is a humanitarian donation."

"ESIC Medical College has all the requirements for a plasma donation. I want to inspect all the facilities to separate the plasma, to test the donors, all patients who got treated cannot be the donors. They should have the antibodies, they should not have antigens," she added. While talking about donors, Soundararajan said, "When I enquired with the doctors here they informed that they tested 60 people among which only four had adequate antibodies and are the potential donors. So everyone cannot donate --- who all got treated, who had mild symptoms, and asymptomatic cannot donate. Patients who had severe symptoms and they developed antibodies." (ANI)