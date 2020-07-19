Left Menu
Development News Edition

Common blood test could advance heart failure treatment, researchers explain

A team of researchers has developed a new use for a common blood test, which could provide potentially life-saving treatment for heart failure.

ANI | New York | Updated: 19-07-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 09:34 IST
Common blood test could advance heart failure treatment, researchers explain
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

A team of researchers has developed a new use for a common blood test, which could provide potentially life-saving treatment for heart failure. The study was conducted by the researchers at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) and FuWai Heart Hospital, Beijing.

Biomedical experts believe that half of heart failure patients likely have low levels of the thyroid hormone T3 in their cardiac tissue. While heart failure symptoms are commonly attributed to cardiovascular conditions like coronary artery disease and high blood pressure, a growing number of studies suggest that low cardiac T3 may significantly contribute to a patient's symptoms and underlying heart dysfunction. Heart failure occurs when the heart cannot keep up with its workload, causing symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, swollen legs, and rapid heartbeat. In recent years, scientists have actively researched the connection between thyroid hormones and cardiac function, with clinical studies suggesting that borderline-low thyroid hormone levels may increase the risk of death in heart failure patients, and animal studies indicating that restored cardiac thyroid levels can dramatically improve heart function.

The symptoms of low cardiac T3 are also virtually indistinguishable from other conditions that lead to heart failure, suggesting that a significant number of underlying heart dysfunction and heart failure symptoms may actually be caused by a treatable T3 hormone imbalance. Despite this treatability, clinicians are hesitant to prescribe T3 to heart patients, as too much of the hormone could accidentally trigger an irregular heartbeat. In addition, no method has yet been identified to titrate, or continually measure and adjust, for the dosage of T3 needed to safely restore the heart's thyroid hormone function.

Now, as seen in Frontiers, an existing biomarker called brain natriuretic peptide (BNP) may provide the much-needed solution. In medicine, biomarkers are biological molecules found in a patient's blood, fluid, or tissue sample that can indicate whether a disease or condition is present. They can also be used to see how well the body responds to treatments. During heart failure, the heart will secrete higher levels of the biomarker BNP into blood, a key indication that the heart disease is worsening. "I have been rather obsessed with the need for a serum biomarker for cardiac tissue T3 levels for many years. It dawned on me that the clinical literature showed a very consistent inverse relationship between serum T3 and BNP levels," said Martin Gerdes, Ph.D., chair and professor of biomedical sciences at NYITCOM, who was one of the study's researchers.

The researchers hypothesized that by analyzing a patient's BNP levels in response to added T3, clinicians could titrate for just the right dosage required. Using rat models of heart failure caused by low T3 and heart attack, the researchers tested their theory, examining changes in BNP, cardiac function, and heart failure genes after T3 treatment. For the first time, they discovered through a simple blood test, not an extensive, invasive procedure, that T3 could be adjusted to safely restore cardiac hormone balance. In addition, because heart patients routinely undergo BNP and thyroid hormone testing, these widely used biomarkers could be easily monitored from blood tests. "The results were remarkable, suggesting that serum BNP levels can be used to titrate the volume of T3 required. When T3 treatment led to a reduction in serum BNP levels, this was associated with improved cardiac function and reversal of these heart failure genes," said Gerdes. (ANI)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • T
  • PhD

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

Science News Roundup: Solar probe reveals sun's tiny 'campfires' in closest-ever photos; Scientists unravel secrets of ultra-black fish swimming the deepest depths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NBA going with shorter games for Disney exhibition openers

The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly than usual. The NBA is tweaking the rules for those initial matchups, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes. The change is for several reaso...

3 dead, several injured after glacier tour bus rolls over in Canadian national park-CBC

A glacier tour bus rolled over in Canadas southern province of Alberta, killing three people and injuring several, CBC News reported on Saturday. The sightseeing bus overturned en route to the glacier near the Columbia Icefield in Albertas ...

UK asks Japan for Huawei alternatives in 5G networks - Nikkei

The British government asked Japan to help build its 5G wireless networks without Huawei Technologies, the Nikkei said on Sunday, a further step in a global technology and security war between the United States and China.Britain named NEC C...

Soccer-Leeds targetting Champions League return, says Kinnear

Leeds United have only reached base camp after securing promotion to the Premier League and their vision is to return to the Champions League in the coming seasons, chief executive Angus Kinnear has said. Leeds were promoted to the Premier ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020