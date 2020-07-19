Left Menu
Development News Edition

Florida reports over 10,000 new COVID cases for fifth day in a row

Testing shortages and delays are once again hampering U.S. efforts to curb infections, a situation that frustrated health and state officials at the beginning of the outbreak in March and April. Patients are waiting up to a week for results in some places, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said on NBC’s "Meet the Press" Sunday.

Reuters | Florida | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 20:23 IST
Florida reports over 10,000 new COVID cases for fifth day in a row
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Florida reported over 12,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the fifth day in a row the state has announced over 10,000 new infections.

The virus has claimed over 140,000 lives total since the pandemic started, and Florida, California, Texas, and other southern and western states shatter records every day. Florida reported 89 new deaths on Sunday. Deaths in the state have risen by over 500, or 78%, during the last two weeks compared with the prior two weeks, according to a Reuters analysis.

Hospitalizations of currently ill COVID-19 patients in Florida reached a record high of 9,229, up about 2,000 patients in the last week, according to a state agency. At least 14 states have reported record levels of coronavirus hospitalizations so far in July, including Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Arizona. Testing shortages and delays are once again hampering U.S. efforts to curb infections, a situation that frustrated health and state officials at the beginning of the outbreak in March and April.

Patients are waiting up to a week for results in some places, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday. "The average test delay is too long," said Collins. "That really undercuts the value of the testing."

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Health News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 70,000 for second day in a row; Georgia governor urges people to wear masks but won't support mandate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Florida reports over 10,000 new COVID cases for fifth day in a row

Florida reported over 12,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the fifth day in a row the state has announced over 10,000 new infections.Florida reported 89 new deaths on Sunday. Deaths in the state have risen by over 500, or 78, during the ...

No General Assembly, ISSF to hold video meetings

The International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF has decided to hold continental video meetings instead of the 2020 General Assembly considering the extraordinary situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meet was scheduled to be ...

Trump says Confederate flag proud symbol of U.S. South

U.S. President Donald Trump declined to say the Confederate flag was an offensive symbol in an interview broadcast on Sunday, saying it is a source of pride for people who love the South.The Republican president was asked on Fox News Sunday...

Motorcycling-Marquez breaks arm in season-opening Spanish Grand Prix

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Honda broke his right arm in a crash at the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, his team has confirmed.Marquez suffered a ... fracture to his right humerus, Honda said in a statement, adding ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020