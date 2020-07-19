Nigeria's foreign minister tests positive for coronavirus

Nigeria's foreign minister tests positive for coronavirusReuters | Abuja | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 20:29 IST
Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19, the first member of President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet to contract the new coronavirus. Onyeama, 64, said in a tweet he had taken a COVID-19 test because of a throat irritation.
"Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive," he tweeted. "Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best."
