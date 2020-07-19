19 fresh COVID-19 cases in Ladakh

Nineteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 1,178, officials said on Sunday. All the new cases were detected in Leh district, raising the number of active cases in the region to 173 -- 143 in Leh district and 30 in Kargil district, the officials said.

They said 18 patients were discharged from isolation facilities in Leh on Sunday after they recovered from COVID-19. With this, the number of those who have recovered from the infection has gone up to 1,003 which is 85 per cent of the total number of cases, the officials said.

While 702 patients (95.7 per cent) have recovered from the disease in Kargil, the number stands at 301 (67.6 percent) in Leh district, they said. Two persons have died of coronavirus in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.