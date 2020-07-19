COVID-19 cases in Maha's Thane district cross 67,000-mark

As many as 1,678 new coronavirus positive cases were recorded in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, pushing its overall count to 67,605, an official said. With 22 patients in the district dying due to the infection during the day, its fatality count reached 1,892, the district official said.

A total of 62.68 per cent patients have been discharged from hospitals in the district so far following recovery and 23,341 ones are currently being treated, he said. The number of cases reported so far in areas under different municipal corporation limits is as follows: Thane 15,773, Kalyan 15,907, Mira Bhayandar 6,558, Navi Mumbai 11,426, Ulhasnagar 5,626, Bhiwandi 3,098). Apart from them, the rural parts of Thane district have so far reported 4,196 positive cases.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the district is 62.68 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.80 per cent, the official said. The case count in neighboring Palghar district reached 11,740, where 217 people have died so far, an official said.