Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: AIIMS Delhi's 'e-ICU' video consultation program gains traction

The e-ICU video-consultation program, initiated by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi to hold case-management discussions with doctors dealing with COVID-19 patients across the country, is gaining traction and has covered 43 big hospitals in 11 states across the country so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 12:52 IST
COVID-19: AIIMS Delhi's 'e-ICU' video consultation program gains traction
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The e-ICU video-consultation program, initiated by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi to hold case-management discussions with doctors dealing with COVID-19 patients across the country, is gaining traction and has covered 43 big hospitals in 11 states across the country so far. According to an official statement, four e-ICU sessions have been held to date covering 43 institutions in Mumbai, Goa, Delhi, Gujarat, Telangana, Assam, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

"The primary objective of these discussions is to reduce mortality from COVID-19 by learning from shared experience and strengthening best practices among hospitals with 1000 beds including isolation beds, oxygen supported and ICU beds," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement on Monday. The program, which aims to strengthen the central government's efforts to reduce COVID-19 mortality by holding case-management discussions among doctors who are at the frontline in treating COVID-19 patients, was kicked off on July 8.

The video consultations in the coming weeks will cover ICU doctors from smaller healthcare facilities, including those having 500 beds or more, across the country. Physicians who manage COVID-19 patients can raise queries, present their experience, and share knowledge with other physicians and experts from AIIMS, New Delhi on this video consultation platform.

"Each of these sessions conducted through Video Conference span over 1.5 to 2 hours. The discussions have covered the entire range of issues related to the management of COVID-19 patients," the statement said. "Some of the important issues that have been stressed upon are the need for rational use of 'investigational therapies' like Remdesevir, convalescent plasma, and Tocilizumab. The treating teams have discussed the current indications and possible harm due to their indiscriminate use and the need to limit social-media pressure based prescriptions," it said.

The use of proning, high flow oxygen, non-invasive ventilation, ventilator settings for advanced disease, and the role of various testing strategies in diagnosis have also been a common discussion point in the video consultations. The Ministry said that issues like the need for repeat testing, admission and discharge criteria, management of post-discharge symptoms, and return to work have also been addressed in these consultations.

"Some of the other common concerns have been the methods of communication with patients, screening of health-care workers, managing new-onset diabetes, uncommon presentations such as stroke, diarrhoea, and myocardial infarction, etc," the Ministry said. "The team from AIIMS, New Delhi was able to act as a bridge for new knowledge from one group to the other at each VC, apart from advising from its own experience and the extensive literature reviews done by the domain experts," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Australians needed as tough NZ competition takes toll - Jane

Australian sides would be a welcome addition to a trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition if only to give New Zealand teams a rest from beating each other up every week, Wellington Hurricanes assistant coach Cory Jane has said. New Zealand Rug...

Coronavirus causes poaching spike in Congo's Virunga park

When rangers in Congos Virunga National Park discovered three-year-old baby gorilla Theodore tangled in a poachers snare this month, they knew they had to act fast.Theodores left hand was caught in the illegal trap, potentially restricting ...

Giant machine for space project reaches Thiruvananthapuram after year long journey from Maharashtra

A truck that set off last year from Maharashtra carrying heavy, sophisticated machinery for a space research project, reached the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre VSSC here on Monday. The machinery had reached Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Howe...

China stocks rebound as regulators signal support for market

China stocks rose 3 on Monday, led by financial firms after regulators moved to bolster the market by lifting equity investment cap for insurers and encouraging mergers and acquisitions among brokerages and mutual fund houses. At the close...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020