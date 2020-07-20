Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients organise flash mob in Bellary

Asymptomatic coronavirus patients organised a flash mob at a COVID-19 care centre in the Ballari district of Karnataka on Sunday. The coronavirus infected patients who have been admitted to the COVID-19 care centre showcased flash mob on regional and Bollywood music. Patients were seen wearing masks as they maintained social distancing.

Doctors and patients encouraged the people to fight the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has reported 63,772 COVID-19 cases, including 39,376 active cases, 23,065 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,331 deaths as of July 20. (ANI)