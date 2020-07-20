Left Menu
Britain secures 90 million possible COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer/BioNTech, Valneva

Valneva's potential vaccine is still in pre-clinical trials, and the company is aiming to move into clinical trials by the end of 2020. Britain also said on Monday it had secured treatments containing COVID-19-neutralising antibodies from AstraZeneca to protect people who can't be vaccinated.

Britain secures 90 million possible COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer/BioNTech, Valneva
Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from an alliance of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, and French group Valneva, the business ministry said on Monday. Britain secured 30 million doses of the experimental BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, and a deal in principle for 60 million doses of the Valneva vaccine, with an option of 40 million more doses if it was proven to be safe, effective and suitable, the ministry said.

With no working vaccine against COVID-19 yet developed, Britain now has three different types of vaccines under the order and a total of 230 million doses potentially available. "This new partnership with some of the world's foremost pharmaceutical and vaccine companies will ensure the UK has the best chance possible of securing a vaccine that protects those most at risk," business minister Alok Sharma said.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The deals follow a previously announced agreement with AstraZeneca for the firm to produce 100 million doses of its potential vaccine being developed in partnership with the University of Oxford.

Britain said it was the first such deal that Pfizer and BioNTech had agreed for the supply of their vaccine, which is being tested in early to mid-stage trials. The firms are aiming to make up to 100 million doses by the end of this year and potentially more than 1.2 billion doses by the end of 2021 if the vaccine is successful.

It uses the so-called messenger RNA approach, in contrast to the more traditional, inactivated whole virus vaccine being developed by Valneva. Valneva's potential vaccine is still in pre-clinical trials, and the company is aiming to move into clinical trials by the end of 2020.

Britain also said on Monday it had secured treatments containing COVID-19-neutralising antibodies from AstraZeneca to protect people who can't be vaccinated.

