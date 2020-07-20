Left Menu
UK PM Johnson: We're not there yet on COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-07-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 16:10 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he could not promise there would be a successful vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the end of this year, saying "we're not there yet" even as Britain lines up supplies.

"To say that I'm 100% confident that we'll get a vaccine, this year or indeed next year, is alas, just an exaggeration. We're not there yet," Johnson said after Britain announced supply deals for two more vaccines under development.

