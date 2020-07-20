Warner Bros. delays 'Tenet' movie release indefinitely, Variety reports

Warner Bros. delays 'Tenet' movie release indefinitely, Variety reportsReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 22:29 IST
Warner Bros. on Monday said it was delaying indefinitely the release of Christopher Nolan's movie "Tenet," which had been planned for August 12 in movie theaters, Hollywood trade publication Variety reported.
"Tenet" was expected to re-launch movie going in the United States following the shutdown of theaters in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
