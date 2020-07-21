Soccer-Copa Libertadores to restart on Sept 15
The Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League, is to restart on Sept. 17. The last Libertadores games were played on March 12 before the tournament was suspended. There are 32 teams still remaining in the tournament, divided up into eight groups of four.Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 03:44 IST
The Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League, is to restart on Sept. 15 after a six-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Monday. Four group ties will take place on Sept. 15, followed by five a day later and another seven on Sept. 17.
The last Libertadores games were played on March 12 before the tournament was suspended. There are 32 teams still remaining in the tournament, divided up into eight groups of four. So far each team has played two group matches.
The final is scheduled for January at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium.
