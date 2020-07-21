Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

EU leaders clinched a deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-throttled economies in the early hours of Tuesday, after a fractious summit that lasted almost five days. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:30 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

EU leaders clinched a deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-throttled economies in the early hours of Tuesday, after a fractious summit that lasted almost five days.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that COVID-19 was having a major impact on public finances, which would need to be fixed in future.

* The total number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 60,166 and 1,518 people died as of July 21, Ukrainian health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Tuesday. * A legislative void that enabled thousands of Romanians infected with the coronavirus to walk out of hospitals or not be treated at all ends on Tuesday as a new law comes into effect.

* Coronavirus cases in Spain have risen three-fold over the last three weeks as authorities struggle to contain a rash of fresh clusters. AMERICAS

* Microsoft Corp's professional networking site LinkedIn said on Tuesday it would cut about 960 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce, as the pandemic is having a sustained impact on demand for its recruitment products. * Advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats were set to discuss the next steps in responding to the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday, with congressional Republicans saying they were working on a $1 trillion relief bill.

* Chicago reimposed some restrictions and the state of Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases for the sixth day in a row. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Passengers of China-bound flights must provide negative COVID-19 test results before boarding, China's aviation authority said. * Nepal will allow regular international airline flights from August 17, a minister said on Tuesday, nearly four months after suspending them to curb the spread of the pandemic.

* Australia will spend a $16.8 billion ($11.8 billion) to extend its wage subsidies for businesses hit by the pandemic, as a surge in new infections in the country's southeast threatens to keep the economy in recession. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa's mineral resources minister, Gwede Mantashe, was admitted to hospital after contracting the coronavirus about a week ago, the presidency said in a statement. * Israel's parliament voted to allow the domestic intelligence agency to track the cellphones of coronavirus carriers for the rest of the year.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The University of Oxford's possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty, the lead developer of the vaccine said on Tuesday. It produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials.

* Here are five takeaways from Monday's developments, drawn in part from an editorial in The Lancet medical journal. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World shares and the euro hit their strongest levels since March on Tuesday after EU leaders sealed their 750 billion euro ($857 billion) post-pandemic stimulus plan. * The Russian rouble firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out soon and by higher oil prices and local month-end tax payments that spurred demand for roubles.

* The New Development Bank of the BRICS group of leading emerging economies will lend Brazil $1 billion to help combat economic damage from the pandemic. (Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Sarah Morland, Ramakrishnan M and Krishna Chandra Eluri; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Anil D'Silva and Subhranshu Sahu)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

CBDT, CBIC sign pact to share data regularly

The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding for data exchange between the two organisations. This marks the beginning of a new era of cooper...

Iranian Foreign Minister leaves for Moscow for talks with Russia's Lavrov

Moscow Russia, July 21 SputnikANI Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has left Tehran to hold talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on the 2015 nuclear deal, bilateral relations and the crisis in Syria later on T...

Indian Army gets 'Bharat' drones for accurate surveillance along China border

By Ajit K Dubey New Delhi India, July 21 ANI Amid the ongoing boundary dispute between India and China, DRDO has provided its indigenously-developed drone named Bharat to the Indian Army for carrying out accurate surveillance in high altitu...

DMK protests surge in electricity bills in Tamil Nadu

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK President MK Stalin led a protest against the state government due to the rising electricity bills. Party leaders were seen carrying black flags during their protests. Speaking to ANI, senior party leader a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020