Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plasma therapy begins in Odisha's Ganjam district

After encouraging results from plasma therapy in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the Odisha government on Tuesday started administering it on critically ill COVID-19 patients in Ganjam district, which accounted for 57 per cent of the total fatalities in the state, an official said.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:20 IST
Plasma therapy begins in Odisha's Ganjam district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

After encouraging results from plasma therapy in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the Odisha government on Tuesday started administering it on critically ill COVID-19 patients in Ganjam district, which accounted for 57 per cent of the total fatalities in the state, an official said. Ganjam is the worst affected district in the state with 225 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 5,991, the official said.

Fifty-nine COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the district so far, he said. "Plasma therapy has produced good results in other places. We hope this treatment will bring much relief to the patients here also," Ganjam collector V A Kulange said.

Under the therapy, antibodies from the blood of a recovered patient are used for the treatment of those in a critical condition. So far, Odisha has applied plasma therapy on six critical COVID-19 patients.

The condition of four patients has improved, a health department official said. "Condition of two other patients is stable," he said.

The plasma units were collected at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, which has been recognized as a nodal center for a plasma bank. "We have initially planned to treat at least four persons with plasma therapy," said a doctor attached to the Tata COVID-19 Hospital at Sitalapalli.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik last week had inaugurated the COVID plasma bank for treatment of serious patients at the SCB Medical College and Hospital. "We think a plasma bank is likely to be set up here soon with the government giving stress on reducing COVID-19 cases in Ganjam district," the collector said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has started registration of persons who have recovered from the deadly infection and willing to donate plasma. As many as 34 persons have come forward to donate plasma in the district so far, the collector said.

All the 22 BDOs in the district have been asked to find out at least ten plasma donors in each block, he said. Susmita Behera, assistant professor, department of transfusion medicine at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here said that any healthy person, above 18 years, can donate plasma.

Cured COVID-19 patients can donate plasma at least 28 days after recovering from the disease, she said.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Irdai allows insurers to offer 'Corona Kavach' as group insurance policy

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the country, regulator Irdai on Tuesday allowed health insurers to offer Corona Kavach as a standard group insurance policy to help public, private sector companies and other business entities to provide...

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL52 RJ-HC-PILOT-4THLD HEARING Rajasthan HC to pass order on Pilot camps writ plea on Friday, requests Speaker to defer action Jaipur The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday request...

Hong Kong protesters gather on anniversary of mob attack

Small groups of Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators gathered on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of an attack in a train station by an armed crowd wearing white shirts, and demanded justice for victims of the violence and broader fre...

ANALYSIS-Ambiguous conditions on EU deal set to embolden Hungary and Poland

The European Unions agreement on a coronavirus recovery fund is likely to embolden nationalist leaders in Poland and Hungary because it sets no mechanism for tying the disbursement of money to democratic norms. EU leaders agreed a watered-d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020