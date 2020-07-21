COVID-19 patient escapes from UP hospital, brought back within hours

A novel coronavirus patient ran away from a hospital here only to be caught and brought back to the facility hours later, officials said on Tuesday. The patient from Khurja town had escaped from the hospital at VVIT College late Monday night, the officials said.

After getting information about it, police and health department teams started a search for the patient who was traced near a culvert in Khurja town and admitted back to the hospital, they said. Chief Medical Officer Bhavtosh Sankhdhar said an investigation has been initiated to find out the reason behind the escape and negligence of security personnel at the hospital.