With 254 new cases, Tripura's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,346; death toll mounts to 8

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,346 on Wednesday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 254 fresh cases, officials said. One more patient succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to the coronavirus to eight in the northeastern state, they said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted late on Tuesday: "Alert! 254 people found COVID-19 positive out of 5,185 samples tested. Unfortunately, 1 COVID-19 positive patient died today." Eighty-one more people have recovered from the disease in the state and were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, Deb said. A 53-year-old woman, who was suffering from cancer, was admitted to the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) on July 4. She tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 and succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, officials said.

Tripura had registered its first COVID-19 death on June 9. All the coronavirus patients who have died in the state had comorbidities, the officials said. Of the 3,346 cases, 1,398 are active while 1,926 people have recovered from the disease and 14 patients have migrated to other states, they added.

Currently, there are 264 people in the quarantine centres and 4,532 under home isolation, they added..