Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 63.13 pc with record 28,472 patients recuperating in 24 hours

India registered 37,724 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday pushing the country's COVID-19 tally to 11,92,915 while the death toll rose to 28,732 with 648 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the updated data showed. AIIMS, Delhi, along with the Centres of Excellence in the states and Union Territories have bolstered clinical treatment and critical care of ICU patients, thereby managing to reduce the case fatality rate in India, the ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:36 IST
COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 63.13 pc with record 28,472 patients recuperating in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 63.13 per cent on Wednesday with a record 28,472 patients recuperating from the disease in 24 hours, while the case fatality rate further dropped to 2.41 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. According to the ministry data updated at 8 am, recoveries have surged to 7,53,049 exceeding active cases of coronavirus infection by 3,41,916. The health ministry said that effective clinical management of COVID-19 cases has led to an improvement in recovery figures while case fatality has been falling continuously. Case fatality rate has dropped to 2.41 per cent from Tuesday's 2.43 per cent. It was 3.36 per cent on June 17.

"While the national recovery rate has improved, 19 states and Union Territories are posting a recovery rate higher than the national average," the ministry said. It said that the consistently increasing number of recovered people and growing difference between active and recovered patients are testimony that strategies adopted by the Centre and implemented by states and Union Territories are bearing desired outcomes.

The primary focus has been on early detection through house-to-house surveys, surveillance, contact tracing, effective containment plans, screening of the vulnerable populace and wide-spread testing, the health ministry said.   The ramped up three-tier health infrastructure and well-executed standard of care protocol have aided in effective treatment in hospitals and through home isolation, it added. India registered 37,724 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday pushing the country's COVID-19 tally to 11,92,915 while the death toll rose to 28,732 with 648 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the updated data showed.

AIIMS, Delhi, along with the Centres of Excellence in the states and Union Territories have bolstered clinical treatment and critical care of ICU patients, thereby managing to reduce the case fatality rate in India, the ministry said. The e-ICU program of AIIMS, Delhi, is yet another avenue of Centre-state cooperation which is aimed at reducing mortality. Conducted twice a week, these teleconsultation sessions have mentored and supported big COVID-19 hospitals in states through shared experiences and technical advice from domain experts in clinical management of ICU patients.

"With dedicated efforts of healthcare workers, recoveries are improving and case fatality is continuously falling, which currently stands at 2.41 per cent," the ministry said. States and Union Territories with recovery rate higher than the national average include Delhi (84.83 pc), Telangana (78.37 pc), Rajasthan (72.50 pc), Gujarat (72.30 pc), Chhattisgarh (71.81 pc), Assam (71.05 pc), Odisha (70.96 pc), Tamil Nadu (70.12 pc), Madhya Pradesh (67.47 pc) and Bihar (63.95).

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 1,47,24,546 samples have been tested up to July 21 with 3,43,243 samples being tested on Tuesday..

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Glenmark's favipiravir version shows promise in late-stage COVID-19 trial

Indias Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Wednesday its version of anti-flu drug favipiravir showed promise in a late-stage study of 150 patients with mild to moderate coronavirus infection.Data showed that patients receiving FabiFlu shoo...

Tokyo head: Olympics not possible under current conditions

The delayed Tokyo Olympics could not be held next year if conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continue as they are, the president of the organizing committee said Wednesday. In an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK, Yoshiro...

ISL becomes member of World Leagues Forum

The Indian Super League ISL has been inducted into the prestigious World Leagues Forum WLF, the association of professional football leagues which includes the likes of Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga. The ISL said in a release that ...

Why Chief of Staff Season 3 isn’t renewed, know more on cast & other details

Netflixs interest for Korean drama highly increased than before. Chief of Staff Season 3 is one of the most anticipated Netflix series fans have been waiting for the last couple of months. The series has gained massive popularity among Netf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020