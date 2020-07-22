Gujarat COVID-19 count rises by 1,020 to 51,485; 28 die

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 1,020 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count to 51,485, the state health department said. With 28 patients succumbing to the infection, the number of fatalities rose to 2,229, it said.

A total of 837 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases in the state to 37,240. The state now has 12,016 active cases. The condition of 78 of them is critical, it said.