Ahmedabad: four hospitals dropped from list of COVID hospitals

Following adverse report by a committee of experts, four private hospitals in Ahmedabad city have been removed from the list of designated COVID-19 hospitals, the civic body said on Wednesday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following adverse report by a committee of experts, four private hospitals in Ahmedabad city have been removed from the list of designated COVID-19 hospitals, the civic body said on Wednesday. Bodyline Hospital in Paldi area, Saviour Annexe Hospital on Ashram Road, Tapan Hospital in Satellite area and Tapan Hospital in Bapunagar area have been "denotified", said a release by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

As a result these hospitals can no longer admit or treat coronavirus patients, it said. These four hospitals were among 50-odd private hospitals which were designated as COVID-19 hospitals in May.

The designated hospitals are supposed to keep 50 per cent beds reserved for the patients sent by the AMC and treat them free. They were also allowed to admit COVID-19 patients on their own in the remaining 50 per cent quota and charge rates as prescribed by the AMC.

Recently, the civic body formed a four-member experts committee to monitor the functioning of designated COVID hospitals. During visits to the four hospitals, the committee found several problems including high case fatality rate, few beds or less occupancy and inaccurate data management, the release said.

In comparison to private quota patients, these hospitals were treating very few AMC quota patients, the release alleged. After getting the report, Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar on Wednesday took the decision to denotify these hospitals, said the release.

