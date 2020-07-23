Left Menu
Development News Edition

France: new confirmed coronavirus cases up 998

Health Minister Olivier Veran told France 2 television on Wednesday that the government would supply for free seven million French people living in poverty with 40 million re-usable face masks. "France will not let down those who can't afford masks," he said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:13 IST
France: new confirmed coronavirus cases up 998
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France has recorded 998 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours amid rising concerns about new flare-ups of the epidemic, according to the latest health ministry data released on Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases now stands at 178,336, the ministry said. The number of people in hospitals with the virus was down to 6,366 from 6,482 a day earlier, and the number in intensive care was down to 445 from 455 a day earlier, the figures showed. The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus stood at 30,172 against 30,165 a day earlier.

France has made face coverings compulsory in shops and other enclosed public spaces since July 20 in response to signs that the COVID-19 outbreak is flaring up again in some areas, especially in western and southern France. Health Minister Olivier Veran told France 2 television on Wednesday that the government would supply for free seven million French people living in poverty with 40 million re-usable face masks.

"France will not let down those who can't afford masks," he said.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

Army man's father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP's Amethi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload nears 20,000-mark; death toll mounts to 108

Odishas COVID-19 caseload inched towards the 20,000-mark as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 1,078 new cases on Wednesday, a health official said. Five more patients succumbed to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 108, he...

Man held for attempting to kidnap his brother's daughter in Delhi

Facing a shortage of funds, a man attempted to kidnap his brothers four-year-old daughter in Shakarpur area here to get a huge amount as ransom. However, the girls mother failed his abduction bid and saved her daughter from the clutches of ...

Airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 45 civilians and Taliban members - officials

Airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan killed 45 people, including civilians and Taliban, local officials said on Wednesday.Ali Ahmad Faqir Yar, the governor of Adraskan District in the eastern Afghanistan province of Herat, said at least eight ...

Suresh Kumar Kashyap appointed as Himachal Pradesh BJP chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Wednesday appointed Suresh Kumar Kashyap as chief of the partys Himachal Pradesh unit. We are confident that under the leadership of Suresh Kumar Kashyap, BJP Himachal Pradesh will move further towards succ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020