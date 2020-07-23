Left Menu
54 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Nagaland, tally rises to

Out of the new cases, 23 were detected in Dimapur, 19 in Kohima, seven in Zunheboto, two each in Mon and Mokokchung and one in Peren district, he said. Nagaland has 598 active cases now, while 486 have recovered from the disease, health officials said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:55 IST
Fifty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 1,084 on Wednesday, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Out of the new cases, 23 were detected in Dimapur, 19 in Kohima, seven in Zunheboto, two each in Mon and Mokokchung and one in Peren district, he said.

Nagaland has 598 active cases now, while 486 have recovered from the disease, health officials said. Dimapur district accounted for the highest 432 cases, followed by 250 in Peren, 217 in Kohima, 99 in Mon, 44 in Tuensang, 17 in Phek, 12 in Zunheboto, nine in Mokokchung, three in Longleng and one in Wokha.

Kiphire is the only district that does not report any positive case to date. Meanwhile, a 32-year-old pregnant woman who had come from Guwahati and was placed in a paid quarantine facility in Dimapur district in the early hours of Wednesday was found dead later.

She was reportedly brought to Dimapur by her husband, who then returned to Guwahati, said Dimapur District Surveillance Officer, Dr Imtiwapang Aier. The woman was reportedly unwell at the time of her checking-in into the hotel and a medical team reached her room to check her health condition.

Since there was no response from inside, the door was forced open and they found her dead, Dr Aier said. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Another patient died at a private hospital on late Tuesday night in Dimapur and it was later detected that he was suffering from COVID-19, officials said adding that the hospital was sealed. PTI NBS SBN NN NN.

