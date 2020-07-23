Australia's Victoria records third-highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Australia's Victoria records third-highest daily rise in COVID-19 casesReuters | Sydney | Updated: 23-07-2020 06:59 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 06:59 IST
Australia's second most populous state of Victoria reported on Thursday five deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and logged the third-highest daily rise in coronavirus cases.
Victoria recorded 403 new cases overnight, Premier Daniel Andrews told a media briefing in Melbourne, a day after posting its biggest one-day spike of 484 cases.
Melbourne, the state's largest city, has seen a flare-up in infections in recent weeks, prompting the government to enforce a six-week partial lockdown and make face masks mandatory for its residents or risk a A$200 ($142.74) fine. ($1 = 1.4011 Australian dollars)
