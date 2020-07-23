Left Menu
Nigeria: Governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi tests positive for COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:11 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@kfayemi)

The Governor of Ekiti State in Nigeria, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday morning has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news report by Daily Trust.

Fayemi has disclosed this via a post on his Twitter handle

He tweeted: "I took my third COVID-19 test yesterday (Tuesday) and it came back positive.

"I'm generally ok and I'm already self-isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team.

"I'm delegating critical tasks to my deputy but will continue routine duty from home."

Nigeria's COVID-19 cases are on the rise and, on Tuesday, the country recorded 576 new cases, bringing the total infections to 37, 801 in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday night.

The center also said that four deaths were recorded in the country.

It said that the 576 new cases were reported from 22 states.

The NCDC said out of the 37,801 confirmed cases, 15,677 cases have been treated and discharged.

It added that a total of 805 deaths were recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

