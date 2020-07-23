Left Menu
Development News Edition

French hospital tests new breathalyser machine to detect COVID-19

"It's the same principle as a classic breathalyser test," Christian George, director of research at the National Centre of Scientific Research at the la Croix-Rousse hospital, told Reuters. "The machine will register the molecules in the exhaled air and then detects the traces of the sickness." Jean-Christophe Richard, head of intensive care at the hospital, said the objective was to have the machine fully operational by the end of the year. "This type of quick test means we will have the results straightaway and can then move the patient to the right area of the hospital.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:01 IST
French hospital tests new breathalyser machine to detect COVID-19

A hospital in the southern French city of Lyon is testing patients with a new machine that enables them to breathe into a tube to see whether they have COVID-19 in a matter of seconds.

The machine is entering a second trial phase after three months of use on dozens of people, among whom about 20 had the virus and the others did not. Unlike the uncomfortable standard PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, it is not invasive and provides an immediate result. "It's the same principle as a classic breathalyser test," Christian George, director of research at the National Centre of Scientific Research at the la Croix-Rousse hospital, told Reuters.

"The machine will register the molecules in the exhaled air and then detects the traces of the sickness." Jean-Christophe Richard, head of intensive care at the hospital, said the objective was to have the machine fully operational by the end of the year.

"This type of quick test means we will have the results straightaway and can then move the patient to the right area of the hospital. As we now have a few efficient treatments, the quicker we can diagnose the quicker we can treat them," he said. Bruno Lina, an independent virus expert who has been consulted on the machine, said it was a step in the right direction, but at this stage was too expensive for widespread distribution in hospitals.

"If our hypothesis is proved correct we could see second or third generation machines that cost less and that would specifically home in on the markers of the infection that we have identified," Lina, who heads the National Enterovirus and Parechovirus Reference Centre, said. (Editing by John Irish and Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Thembi Siweya raises concerns about transport conditions of farmworkers

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya, today held an interactive engagement with farmers in Ephraim Mogale Municipality in Limpopo.During their interaction, Deputy Minister Siweya raised concerns about the transport conditions of...

China says it will be forced to respond to Houston consulate closure

China warned on Thursday it will be forced to respond after the United States ordered the shutdown of its Houston consulate, a move the Chinese Foreign Ministry said had severely harmed relations. Washington gave China 72 hours to close the...

New Ukraine central bank governor surprises with rate pause at first policy meeting

Ukraines central bank kept its main interest rate at 6 on Thursday at the first monetary policy meeting under new Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko, who took charge last week promising to help revive an economy pummelled by the coronavirus pandemi...

SC refuses to hear PIL for standard Yoga protocol to enhance COVID-19 resistance

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to develop standard Yoga protocol to enhance coronavirus resistance and its customisation to control common diseases as well. A bench headed by Justice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020