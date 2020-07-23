Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS Patna urges contractual nursing staff to resume duty

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna wrote a letter on Thursday to its contractual nursing staff, who are on a strike over their demands including job security and increase in salary, urging them to resume duty.

ANI | Ranchi (Patna) | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 18:02 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna wrote a letter on Thursday to its contractual nursing staff, who are on a strike over their demands including job security and increase in salary, urging them to resume duty. A notice issued by the Medical Superintendent, Prof Dr C M Singh read, "If elements are found jeopardising the efforts in battling this pandemic administration will be compelled to take action."

"The invaluable contribution of the nursing cadre of this institution in battling COVID-19 is utmost vital and the institute appreciates the sincere efforts of our nurses. The institute is not going to remove any person engaged on contractual services at present or in the near future," the notice read. Experience certificate of nursing officers engaged on contractual/outsources basis will be provided on the AIIMS Patna letterhead, according to AIIMS, Patna.

"Contractual/outsourced employees and their dependents will be given free COVID-19 medical services by the institute as per the existing guidelines," the notice read. "Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19 offers an amount of Rs 50 lakh in an unfortunate demise of healthcare workers fighting COVID-19. This scheme covers contractual/outsourced employees as well," it further added.

Contractual/outsourced nursing staff will be provided eight days offs in a month provided a minimum of five days consecutive night duties. Rest of the demands have been deliberated upon, however, they are beyond the purview of local institute administration, the notice mentioned. "The present situation demands sincere efforts on part of everyone especially those in emergency services like nurses. Hence, I urge you to resume duties immediately," the notice read. (ANI)

