Left Menu
Development News Edition

Highest single-day recovery of 29,557 COVID-19 patients, tests cross 15-million mark

As many as 29,557 COVID-19 patients have recuperated in a 24-hour span till Thursday morning, the highest recorded in a day so far, taking the recovery rate to 63.18 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:43 IST
Highest single-day recovery of 29,557 COVID-19 patients, tests cross 15-million mark

As many as 29,557 COVID-19 patients have recuperated in a 24-hour span till Thursday morning, the highest recorded in a day so far, taking the recovery rate to 63.18 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of tests for detection of COVID-19 also crossed the 15-million mark as the number of cases surged to 12,38,635 on Thursday.   According to data updated at 8 am, total recoveries have climbed to 7,82,606 and exceeded the active cases of COVID-19 by 3,56,439 as on date.

A total of 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested up to July 22 with 3,50,823 samples being tested on Wednesday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) officials said. With the highest-ever single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 12-lakh mark on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 29,861 with a record 1,129 fatalities reported. "One million tests were done in three days till Wednesday. The testing capacity has been increased to around 4 lakh per day," scientist and media coordinator at ICMR Lokesh Sharma said.

There are 1290 labs functional in the country which includes 897 government labs and 393 in the private sector. "From a network of 13 COVID-19 labs in February 2020, the network has now expanded is about 1300 labs. The expansion of lab network has been paired with calibrated expansion of testing strategy, inclusion of newer testing platforms besides RT-PCR:- CBNAAT, TrueNat and Rapid Antigen test.

"All efforts have been made to increase access to testing even at district level. Efforts of ICMR to ramp up testing continue," said Dr Nivedita Gupta, senior scientist and coordinator of Lab Network, ICMR. According to the health ministry, while the total number of recovered cases has jumped to 7,82,606, there has been appreciable growth in the recovery rate, which stands at 63.18 per cent.

This accomplishment can be attributed to the central government-led COVID-19 management strategies, it said. Sustained efforts by the Centre, states and union territories (UTs) are resulting in more effective containment, aggressive testing, and prompt and efficient clinical treatment strategies.

These are guided by the teams of domain experts in the Ministry of Health such as the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) and ably complemented by the technical experts at AIIMS-New Delhi, centres of excellence in various states and UTs, ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The Union government continues to coordinate with the efforts of the states and UTs by sending central teams of experts to areas witnessing increase in caseload and hand-holding of COVID hospitals in states through the tele-consultation programme led by AIIMS, New Delhi, the ministry said.

"These combined efforts have resulted in Case Fatality Rate being managed at low levels. It is 2.41 per cent, as on date, and steadily declining," it said. This has also helped in reducing the actual caseload of COVID-19 cases which remains confined to 4,26,167 active patients only.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

174 new coronavirus cases in Goa, count reaches 4,350; 1 death

174 people tested positive for coronavirus infection in Goa and one patient died at the states dedicated COVID-19 hospital on Thursday, said a state health department official. The coronavirus case count in the coastal state is now 4,350.Wi...

COVID-19: Ahmedabad tops 25,000-mark with 210 cases; 5 die

Gujarats Ahmedabad district recorded 210 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally beyond the 25,000-mark on Thursday, while five more patients died due to the infection, the state Health Department said. With 210 new cor...

WHO chief says comments questioning his independence 'untrue and unacceptable'

The head of the World Health Organization said on Thursday that reported comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo questioning his independence were untrue and would not distract the organisation from its work in fighting the coronavi...

Trump will not send federal troops to New York City -Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that President Donald Trump will not be sending federal law enforcement to New York City for now as the city deals with an increase in crime. The President and I had a good conversation. He sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020