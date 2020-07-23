Left Menu
Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday inaugurated a plasma bank at a medial institute in Rohtak, and asked people who have recovered from novel coronavirus to donate plasma to save COVID-19 patients.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:59 IST
Hry health minister inaugurates plasma bank, asks people to donate plasma to COVID-19 patients
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday inaugurated a plasma bank at a medial institute in Rohtak, and asked people who have recovered from novel coronavirus to donate plasma to save COVID-19 patients. Vij digitally inaugurated the plasma bank at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak. The health minister, according to an official statement, said that after the setting up of this plasma bank inside the premises of PGIMS, Rohtak, the state government is also planning to open more plasma banks in the state soon.

He said that people recovering from the infection should donate plasma so that other patients can be treated easily. Vij said that any person who has recovered from COVID-19 can donate his plasma after 14 days. So far, about 29,000 patients have tested positive for the infection in Haryana, of which more than 22,000 have recovered. Vij also spoke to a person who had come for plasma donation at PGIMS in Rohtak. The plasma donor said that he would also inspire others who have recovered from the infection to donate plasma. The minister also lauded all the officers and health workers of the Health Department for their dedicated efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into a coronavirus infected patient to help kickstart the immune system to fight the infection.

