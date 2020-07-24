Mexico registers record 8,438 new coronavirus infections

Mexico registers record 8,438 new coronavirus infectionsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-07-2020 05:55 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 05:55 IST
Mexico's Health Ministry on Thursday reported a record 8,438 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 718 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 370,712 cases and 41,908 total deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. (Writing by Laura Gottesdiener Editing by Dave Graham)
