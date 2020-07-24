Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: No return to ‘old normal’, says UN health chief, as cases top 15 million

Most cases, or 10 million, were in just 10 countries, with the United States, Brazil and India accounting for nearly half. On Thursday afternoon, the US passed the milestone of four million infections.

UN News | Geneva | Updated: 24-07-2020 08:00 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 08:00 IST
COVID-19: No return to ‘old normal’, says UN health chief, as cases top 15 million
“We’re asking everyone to treat the decisions about where they go, what they do, and who they meet with, as life-and-death decisions – because they are”, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking from Geneva. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

COVID-19 cases worldwide have surpassed 15 million, and nearly 620,000 deaths. On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged people everywhere to play a part in preventing further spread of the disease, warning that there will be no return to "the old normal".

Most cases, or 10 million, were in just 10 countries, with the United States, Brazil and India accounting for nearly half. On Thursday afternoon, the US passed the milestone of four million infections.

Life-and-death decisions

"We're asking everyone to treat the decisions about where they go, what they do, and who they meet with, as life-and-death decisions – because they are", said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking from Geneva.

"It may not be your life, but your choices could be the difference between life and death for someone you love, or for a complete stranger."

Adjust to the 'new normal'

COVID-19 has disrupted the lives of billions across the globe, and Tedros said it is understandable that people want to get on with their lives.

"But we will not be going back to the 'old normal'. The pandemic has already changed the way we live our lives. Part of adjusting to the 'new normal' is finding ways to live our lives safely", he advised.

In recent weeks, outbreaks associated with nightclubs and other places where people gather have been reported, even in locations where virus transmission has been suppressed.

"We must remember that most people are still susceptible to this virus. As long as it's circulating, everyone is at risk", said Tedros, adding, "just because cases might be at a low level where you live, that doesn't make it safe to let down your guard."

Tedros underlined that anyone, regardless of age or where they live, can help lead efforts to beat the pandemic and build back better.

"In recent years we've seen young people leading grassroots movements for climate change and racial equality. Now we need young people to start a global movement for health – for a world in which health is a human right, not a privilege", he suggested.

10,000-plus African health workers infected

Separately, the UN health agency underscored the threat COVID-19 is posing to health workers in Africa, more than 10,000 of whom have been infected so far.

There have been more than 750,000 cases of the disease on the continent, with more than 15,000 deaths.

"The growth we are seeing in COVID-19 cases in Africa is placing an ever-greater strain on health services across the continent", said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

"This has very real consequences for the individuals who work in them, and there is no more sobering example of this than the rising number of health worker infections."

Globally, around 10 per cent of COVID-19 cases are among health professionals, though rates differ between individual countries.

Information on health worker infections in Africa is still limited, WHO said, though preliminary data reveals they comprise more than five per cent of cases in sub-Saharan Africa alone.

Factors that increase risk among this frontline personnel include inadequate access to personal protective equipment, and weak infection prevention and control measures.

"One infection among health workers is one too many", said Dr Moeti. "Doctors, nurses and other health professionals are our mothers, brothers and sisters. They are helping to save lives endangered by COVID-19. We must make sure that they have the equipment, skills and information they need to keep themselves, their patients and colleagues safe."

New COVID-19 Law Lab

WHO has announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Law Lab together with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and Georgetown University in the US.

It contains a database of national laws implemented by countries in response to the pandemic, such as state of emergency declarations and measures relating to mask-wearing, physical distancing and access to medications.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana keen to attract foreign firms: DyCM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that if big companies plan to set up units in India, Haryana should be their main base.Chautala told a press conference here, People are taking away their plants from China. I...

Māori landowners to be better supported with changes to Whenua law

Mori landowners will be better supported to resolve disputes and build papakinga housing on their whenua with targeted changes to Te Ture Whenua Mori Act now becoming law. The changes to the Te Ture Whenua Mori Act represent a major step fo...

COVID-19: HRD Ministry relaxes eligibility criteria for admissions to NITs, technical institutions

The Union Human Resource Development HRD Ministry on Thursday announced a relaxation in the admission criteria for NITs and Centrally funded technical institutions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishan...

Rugby-England's Jones backs Marler after Woodward criticism

England head coach Eddie Jones says that while Joe Marler likes to play the fool he is an influential member of the squad, backing the prop after former national coach Clive Woodward described his behavior as embarrassing at the World Cup. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020