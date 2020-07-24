Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK companies and shoppers send recovery signals for economy

The figure, its highest since June 2015 and above the euro zone's reading for this month, was better than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. The surge suggested Britain's economy would return to growth in the third quarter after shrinking by more than 25% in March and April, Chris Williamson, chief business economist at PMI compiler IHS Markit, said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-07-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 14:33 IST
UK companies and shoppers send recovery signals for economy
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British businesses have reported their fastest upturn in five years and shoppers pushed their spending back to near pre-lockdown levels, a survey and data published on Friday showed.

An early flash reading of the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) shot up to 57.1 in July from 47.7 in June, above the 50 thresholds for growth for the first time since lockdown began in March. The figure, its highest since June 2015 and above the euro zone's reading for this month, was better than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

The surge suggested Britain's economy would return to growth in the third quarter after shrinking by more than 25% in March and April, Chris Williamson, a chief business economist at PMI compiler IHS Markit, said. "Even with the July rebound, there's a long way to go before the output lost to the pandemic is regained and, while businesses grew more optimistic about the year ahead, a V-shaped recovery is by no means assured."

Separate official data showed retail sales jumped back almost to pre-coronavirus lockdown levels in June when non-essential stores in England reopened. Sales volumes in June leaped by 13.9% from May, above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists, as spending on clothes and home improvements jumped.

But economists said the shopping bounce was probably at the expense of spending on other things, such as eating out or going to the cinema, which remains hit by worries about the virus. While the PMI indicated a quickening of growth, it did not signal a return to normal levels of output across businesses, which some economists think could take years.

A Reuters poll this week suggested the economy could contract by more than 9% this year, its biggest downturn since the 1920s. The PMI's gauge of employment worsened in July, chiming with other indicators that suggest a wave of job cuts is on the way. Government budget forecasters have warned the jobless rate could rise to its highest since the mid-1980s this year.

On Thursday, Bank of England interest-rate setter Jonathan Haskel said Britain's economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis could be slow and it would depend on whether people felt confident that it was safe to go out. Consumer sentiment is still below its level before the coronavirus struck, but employers have turned positive about hiring and investment for the first time since February, separate surveys showed earlier on Friday.

The PMI for services, representing most of Britain's economy, rose to 56.6 in July from 47.1. But IHS Markit said demand was weaker than expected for some businesses after the lockdown lifted for bars and restaurants on July 4. Factories also reported a better July. The factory PMI rose to 53.6 from 50.1 in June, its highest level since March 2019.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Abt Associates Partners With Bobble AI for SHOPS Plus - an Initiative Funded by USAID to Promote Safe Sexual Practices Among Youth in India

- Bobble AI develops Conversation Media Marketing Solutions addressing normative barriers to contraception, the sexual health needs among youth, and common misconceptions NEW DELHI, July 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- India is the second-most popu...

Singapore reports 277 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 277 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the nationwide tally to 49,375, the health ministry said. The new cases include five from the community- two Singaporeans citizens or ...

US-China conflict to impair global trade which is vital for India's re-opening: Raghuram Rajan

As the US presidential election draws near, the conflict between America and China will escalate, impairing global trade which is extremely important for emerging markets like India and Brazil that are re-opening amidst COVID-19 pandemic, a...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares retreat on rise in Sino-US tensions

Global shares skidded further from five-month peaks on Friday as a bounce-back in European business activity did little to ease the jitters surrounding Sino-U.S. tensions, while gold approached a record high. The mood darkened after Beijing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020