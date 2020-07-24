Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore reports 277 new COVID-19 cases

The new cases include five from the community- two Singaporeans (citizens) or permanent residents (foreigners) and three foreigners holding work passes but staying outside the dorms, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). The rest of the cases comprised of migrant workers living in dormitories, it said.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 14:59 IST
Singapore reports 277 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore reported 277 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the nationwide tally to 49,375, the health ministry said. The new cases include five from the community- two Singaporeans (citizens) or permanent residents (foreigners) and three foreigners holding work passes but staying outside the dorms, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The rest of the cases comprised of migrant workers living in dormitories, it said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 49,375, it said.

There are also two imported cases, who have been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon their arrival in Singapore, the MOH said. Meanwhile, the five imported cases reported on Thursday had returned from India on July 11 and 12.

The five patients, including two permanent residents, two work pass holders and one dependant's pass holder, were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival here. All were asymptomatic and tested positive while serving their SHN. Meanwhile, an infectious disease expert said Singapore's strategy of taking care of the migrant workers was "very novel".

This is because when infections started to spike in dorms in April, the focus was on making sure workers most at risk were isolated first, said Prof Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at the National University Hospital, during The Straits Times COVID-19 Webinar on Thursday (July 23). "Part of this is why we've seen over 48,000 cases now, and 27 deaths. The (low mortality) is absolutely staggering," said Fisher, who is also chair of the World Health Organisation's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network steering committee.

Singapore has placed a stronger priority on preventing death rather than transmission, he was quoted as saying by The Straits Times. Of the 137 cases hospitalised as of Thursday, most are stable or improving, while 3,919 were isolated at community facilities for mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19. A total number of 45,015 patients have fully recovered from the infection, including 220 discharged on Thursday.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen expected to leave prison for home confinement

U.S. President Donald Trumps former lawyer Michael Cohen will return to his Manhattan apartment on Friday to finish his criminal sentence after a judge found he was imprisoned two weeks ago as retaliation for planning to publish a book abou...

AmEx profit tumbles 85% as pandemic-related defaults loom

Credit card issuer American Express Co reported a 85 slump in quarterly profit on Friday after it set aside nearly 628 million to prepare for a flood of potential defaults caused by coronavirus-led layoffs. The companys net income fell to 2...

EXPLAINER-What is pooled testing for COVID-19 and how can it help fight the virus?

U.S. health officials including Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, have called for so-called pooled testing to diagnose COVID-19 in order to test more people faster and cut down on mounting turnaround times...

Swiss attorney general offers to resign in FIFA case fallout

Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber offered to resign Friday in the latest fallout from meetings he had with FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a sprawling investigation into soccer corruption. Lauber offered his resignation to the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020