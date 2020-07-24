Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India reported more than 49,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, marking the biggest daily surge in the country with the third-highest caseload in the world, while the United States on Thursday recorded more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19 for a third day in a row. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 16:27 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India reported more than 49,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, marking the biggest daily surge in the country with the third-highest caseload in the world, while the United States on Thursday recorded more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19 for the third day in a row.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he thought the country would be through the novel coronavirus crisis by mid-2021 but his fear was that there may be a second spike.

* Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has gone into quarantine after the head of his political office tested positive for coronavirus late on Thursday.

* Belgium will tighten COVID-19 containment measures on July 25 after a rise in infections.

AMERICAS

* U.S. President Donald Trump said states that are currently coronavirus hot spots may need to delay reopening schools by a few weeks but otherwise pushed for students to be able to return to classrooms en masse in the fall.

* Trump said he would no longer hold part of the Republican Party's nominating convention in Florida in August because of a spike in coronavirus cases in the state. * Bolivia's general election will be pushed back until Oct. 18 as the pandemic grips the South American nation.

* Mexico on Thursday reported a record 8,438 new confirmed cases, bringing the total in the country to 370,712.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's southern island state of Tasmania will next month begin accepting tourists from other areas of the country that have seen significant periods with no fresh cases.

* Tokyo marked one year to go until the Olympics in a subdued 15-minute ceremony in an empty and dark National Stadium.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South African public schools will close for four weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, as confirmed coronavirus cases rose over 400,000.

* Uganda recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, making it one of the last nations in Africa to report a fatality since the pandemic reached it.

* Baghdad International Airport reopened for scheduled commercial flights after months of closure, as Iraq's total number of infections passed 100,000.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Regulators that normally work within their own countries or regions will likely harmonize efforts on potential COVID-19 vaccines to speed up their approvals once they become available, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.

* Swiss drugmaker Lonza sees no delays for its project to make Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and has "strong support" from U.S. President Donald Trump to get the necessary manufacturing equipment.

* Quest Diagnostics Inc said it expects to cut week-long turnaround times for COVID-19 tests by more than half to get to "acceptable" levels by September.

* Fitbit and other wearable devices typically linked to exercise are being studied as ways to identify people who are potentially infected with COVID-19 before symptoms appear.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global shares skidded further from five-month peaks on Friday as a bounce-back in European business activity did little to ease the jitters surrounding Sino-U.S. tensions, while gold approached a record high.

* Coal should play no part in any country's post-coronavirus stimulus plan and economic recovery should align with global climate goals, the U.N. secretary-general said in a lecture to Chinese students.

* The number of overseas visitors to Britain halved in March, the first month in which COVID-19 seriously affected travel, and there was a similar fall in British people going abroad, official figures showed.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Britain's COVID lending schemes risk widening regional divides

In the northern English seaside resort of Blackpool, the family-run Elgin Hotel is preparing to reopen in August after four months enforced closure. The Elgin had a profitable 2019, but bookings so far suggest that the 89-room hotel yards f...

AP-NORC poll: Optimism fades jobs lost to virus will return

Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost forever, a new poll shows, as temporary cutbacks give way to shuttered businesses, bankruptcies and lasting payroll...

France pledges USD 17 million to Lebanon's struggling schools

Frances visiting foreign minister pledged Friday 15 million Euro USD 17 million in aid to Lebanons schools, which are struggling under the weight of the countrys major economic crisis. Jean-Yves Le Drian said France will not let the Lebanes...

Maisie Williams says important to show same sex romance in 'masculine' superhero world

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, who is making foray into superhero genre as werewolf Rahne Sinclair in New Mutants, says she is happy that fans are excited to see the romantic relationship between her and Blu Hunts Danielle Moonstar. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020