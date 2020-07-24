India reported more than 49,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, marking the biggest daily surge in the country with the third-highest caseload in the world, while the United States on Thursday recorded more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19 for the third day in a row.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he thought the country would be through the novel coronavirus crisis by mid-2021 but his fear was that there may be a second spike.

* Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has gone into quarantine after the head of his political office tested positive for coronavirus late on Thursday.

* Belgium will tighten COVID-19 containment measures on July 25 after a rise in infections.

AMERICAS

* U.S. President Donald Trump said states that are currently coronavirus hot spots may need to delay reopening schools by a few weeks but otherwise pushed for students to be able to return to classrooms en masse in the fall.

* Trump said he would no longer hold part of the Republican Party's nominating convention in Florida in August because of a spike in coronavirus cases in the state. * Bolivia's general election will be pushed back until Oct. 18 as the pandemic grips the South American nation.

* Mexico on Thursday reported a record 8,438 new confirmed cases, bringing the total in the country to 370,712.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's southern island state of Tasmania will next month begin accepting tourists from other areas of the country that have seen significant periods with no fresh cases.

* Tokyo marked one year to go until the Olympics in a subdued 15-minute ceremony in an empty and dark National Stadium.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South African public schools will close for four weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, as confirmed coronavirus cases rose over 400,000.

* Uganda recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, making it one of the last nations in Africa to report a fatality since the pandemic reached it.

* Baghdad International Airport reopened for scheduled commercial flights after months of closure, as Iraq's total number of infections passed 100,000.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Regulators that normally work within their own countries or regions will likely harmonize efforts on potential COVID-19 vaccines to speed up their approvals once they become available, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.

* Swiss drugmaker Lonza sees no delays for its project to make Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and has "strong support" from U.S. President Donald Trump to get the necessary manufacturing equipment.

* Quest Diagnostics Inc said it expects to cut week-long turnaround times for COVID-19 tests by more than half to get to "acceptable" levels by September.

* Fitbit and other wearable devices typically linked to exercise are being studied as ways to identify people who are potentially infected with COVID-19 before symptoms appear.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global shares skidded further from five-month peaks on Friday as a bounce-back in European business activity did little to ease the jitters surrounding Sino-U.S. tensions, while gold approached a record high.

* Coal should play no part in any country's post-coronavirus stimulus plan and economic recovery should align with global climate goals, the U.N. secretary-general said in a lecture to Chinese students.

* The number of overseas visitors to Britain halved in March, the first month in which COVID-19 seriously affected travel, and there was a similar fall in British people going abroad, official figures showed.