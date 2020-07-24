Left Menu
England's shoppers ordered to wear face coverings

Shoppers in England were ordered to wear face coverings for the first time on Friday as new rules came into force, albeit with the government relying on customers' common sense to stick to the policy rather than active policing.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:37 IST
England's shoppers ordered to wear face coverings

Shoppers in England were ordered to wear face coverings for the first time on Friday as new rules came into force, albeit with the government relying on customers' common sense to stick to the policy rather than active policing. The requirement, announced on July 13, marks the latest step in Britain's slow acceptance of the benefits of face coverings in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"I don't like them, but if it keeps people safe you’ve got to do it," said retiree Michael James, wearing a black face covering. "I can't understand how I didn't have to wear one yesterday and I have to today. What's the difference in the two days? But, yeah, if it cuts it down, anything.”

Some retailers, including supermarkets and coffee shop chains, said they supported the rules and would ask customers to abide by them, but it would not be up to staff to enforce them. The move comes as deaths and new cases drop and the government encourages people back to work.

Asked how the rules should work, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We should rely on the massive common sense of the British people... The people understand the value of face masks in confined spaces." Police can fine shoppers 100 pounds ($127) if they refuse to wear a mask, but the Police Federation of England and Wales, which represents rank and file officers, said enforcement should be a last resort.

"I've been into the supermarket this morning. There were some people wearing masks and some people not wearing masks. I was," said former teacher Helen Curran. Britons were initially told there was no compelling evidence masks helped to stop spread the virus, but that position has gradually been reversed, first with a requirement to wear them on public transport, and now in shops.

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

