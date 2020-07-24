Left Menu
23 more test COVID-19 positive in Chandigarh, count rises to 823

Twenty-three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the number of cases in the state to 823. He said 14,937 people have been covered during a total screening of Sector 45. The administrator stated that there should be a second screening of Bapu Dham colony and Raipur Kalan areas and all new cases should be properly mapped so that their sources and contacts are properly traced, according to a government release..

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:52 IST
Twenty-three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the number of cases in the state to 823. The fresh cases include four members each of two families in Sector 30 and Sector 19, according to a medical bulletin.

Three new cases were reported in Sector 45, two each in Sector 42 and Sector 22 and one each in Sector 24, Sector 48, Sector 19, Sector 41, Sector 38 West, Sector 43, Manimajra and Behlana, it said. Two boys, aged 10 and 11, are among the new patients.

Four coronavirus patients were discharged on Friday. So far, 535 people have been cured, the bulletin said. A total of 12,030 samples have been tested so far and of them, 11,159 reports came negative while reports in 46 cases are awaited, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases stands at 275 and fatalities at 13. Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore directed the health principal secretary to explore the possibility of opening a helpline that will be utilised by residents having symptoms of COVID-19 to book a testing at government hospitals in Sector 16, Sector 32 and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) at the government's cost.   He also directed the commissioner of the municipal corporation to explore ways to restrict people gathering at public places like parks, markets and Sukhna Lake. Director Health Services G Dewan said the administration has completed a door-to-door survey of the entire Manimajra area, covering 2,725 houses and 10,038 people.  He said 14,937 people have been covered during a total screening of Sector 45.

The administrator stated that there should be a second screening of Bapu Dham colony and Raipur Kalan areas and all new cases should be properly mapped so that their sources and contacts are properly traced, according to a government release..

