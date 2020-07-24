Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nicaraguans stuck at Costa Rica border after Managua bars re-entry on virus fears

Hundreds of Nicaraguans are stuck in limbo between Costa Rica and Nicaragua after their homeland refused to allow them back without proof that they are not infected with the coronavirus, authorities said on Friday. Nicaraguans have been exiting Costa Rica since Wednesday through the border post of Penas Blancas but about 300 are now stranded, having been barred from entering Nicaragua by its government, Costa Rica's immigration department said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:22 IST
Nicaraguans stuck at Costa Rica border after Managua bars re-entry on virus fears

Hundreds of Nicaraguans are stuck in limbo between Costa Rica and Nicaragua after their homeland refused to allow them back without proof that they are not infected with the coronavirus, authorities said on Friday.

Nicaraguans have been exiting Costa Rica since Wednesday through the border post of Penas Blancas but about 300 are now stranded, having been barred from entering Nicaragua by its government, Costa Rica's immigration department said. Managua is demanding that the Nicaraguans, who are waiting for the impasse to end by the side of a road, show proof that they have taken a coronavirus test in the last 72 hours.

"They are stranded at the Penas Blancas border post, on the Nicaraguan side," Costa Rica's Migration Directorate said in a statement. One Nicaraguan human rights organization put the number of Nicaraguans caught between countries at about 500. Nicaragua's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Those trapped were not using an official agreement between Nicaragua, Panama and Costa Rica to repatriate Nicaraguan citizens through Costa Rica in isolation on buses, according to Raquel Vargas, Costa Rica's migration chief. So far some 800 Nicaraguans have been repatriated this way in July.

Costa Rica has criticized Nicaragua for what it has called a lax response to the pandemic, and tightened its border controls. Many impoverished Nicaraguans live in wealthier Costa Rica, where they can earn higher wages than back home. Tens of thousands of Nicaraguans also fled to Costa Rica after waves of street protests and political violence in 2018.

About 18,000 Nicaraguans have been turned away at the Costa Rican border during the pandemic, say Costa Rican authorities, who worry Nicaraguan citizens are spreading the virus. About 29% of over 12,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Costa Rica have been foreigners, government data show.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

China tells U.S. to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston

China ordered the United States on Friday to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu, responding to a U.S. demand for China to close its Houston consulate, as relations between the worlds two largest economies deteriorate. The order to c...

F1 expanding in Europe, not reaching the Americas in 2020

Formula One is expanding in Europe and will not be reaching the Americas, where the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of races in Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States on Friday. F1 still hopes to complete 15-18 races by m...

MGR's statue found draped with saffron in Puducherry, AIADMK demands action

A statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran was found draped with a saffron shawl at Puducherry leading to protest by AIADMK and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday assured members of the territorial assembly that quic...

Sun Pharma's expansion plan rejected, TN govt tells HC

Chennai, July 24 PTI The Madras High Court was on Friday informed by the Tamil Nadu government that it has rejected Sun Pharmas expansion plan in the protected Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary area as the company has failed to get clearance from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020