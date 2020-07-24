Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five additional COVID testing labs being set up in J-K

Jammu & Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) -- a fully-owned company of the J-K government -- has placed purchase orders for machinery and equipment for these laboratories, he said. The official said these labs are likely to be made functional in the next two weeks.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:47 IST
Five additional COVID testing labs being set up in J-K

Five additional COVID testing laboratories are being set up in the recently established government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir which would be functional in the next two weeks, an official spokesman said here on Friday. Jammu & Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) -- a fully-owned company of the J-K government -- has placed purchase orders for machinery and equipment for these laboratories, he said.

The official said these labs are likely to be made functional in the next two weeks. The JKMSCL is leading the fight against COVID-19 by providing uninterrupted key medical supplies in the form of equipment, safety material and medicines, he said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the corporation has extended all resources to strengthen the healthcare institutions in the UT, the spokesman said, adding that it has provided 6,566 oxygen cylinders, including 2,673 for Jammu Division and 3,893 for Kashmir Division. In view of the rapid increase in serious patients in the Kashmir Division, purchase orders were placed for additional 5,192 (D-type and B-type) oxygen cylinders and supplies have started reaching the UT, he said.

The spokesman said 2,800 oxygen concentrators have also been provided to COVID healthcare facilities (970 in Jammu and 1,830 in Kashmir). In addition to that, 327 ventilators have been provided -- 151 in Jammu and 176 in Kashmir, he said.

The installation of the ventilators is underway and an additional 400 ventilators are expected from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare very shortly, the official said. Around 2,600 fingertip pulse oximeters, 3,000 non-contact thermometers, 776 patient monitors, 126 ECG units, 805 Fowler and Semi-Fowler beds, 840 bedside lockers, 1,200 saline stands etc have also been provided, he said.

The spokesman said to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals, around 3.30 lakh PPE kits, 3.90 lakh N95 masks, 37 lakh triple-layer masks, 65,000 sanitisers etc have been made available, and sufficient stocks are being maintained to overcome any unforeseen event. To strengthen COVID testing in the existing labs, the JKMSCL has provided 6,04,000 Viral Transport Media (VTM) kits, 1,90,700 RT-PCR kits, 1,60,000 RNA Extraction kits, 25,000 Rapid Antigen Tests etc, he said.

For treatment of very serious patients, the JKMSCL has placed a purchase order for 1020 vials of remdesivir, and supplies are expected shortly, the spokesman added..

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Floods claim 10 lives in Bihar, nearly 1 million people affected in 10 districts

The floods in Bihar claimed at least 10 lives till Friday and hit as many districts in the northern parts of the state, leaving nearly one million affected by the deluge, the states disaster management department said. Heavy rainfalls cause...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slides as Intel dives, earnings and pandemic weigh

Wall Street retreated on Friday as weak earnings sparked a pre-weekend selloff that was also fed by surging coronavirus cases and geopolitical uncertainties. For the second day in a row, the tech sector weighed heaviest on all three major U...

White House: children should go back to school even if studies show they spread coronavirus

Children still should go back to school even if it turns out that they are transmitting the deadly novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 140,000 U.S. lives, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday.President Donald...

Chilean health minister sets gradual lifting of Santiago lockdown

Coronavirus lockdowns for parts of the Chilean capital Santiago will be gradually lifted from Tuesday, July 28, Health Minister Enrique Paris said on Friday. Residents in the less populous and wealthier eastern suburbs of the capital will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020