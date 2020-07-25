Health News Roundup: Trump signs orders to lower prescription; WHO reports records daily increase and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed four executive orders aiming at lowering prices that Americans pay for prescription drugs as he faces an uphill re-election battle and criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. One order would allow for the legal importation of cheaper prescription drugs from countries like Canada, while another would require discounts from drug companies now captured by middlemen to be passed on to patients, Trump said.

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 284,000

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 284,196 in 24 hours. Deaths rose by 9,753, the biggest one-day increase since a record high of 9,797 deaths on April 30.

'Don't give into COVID-19 fatigue,' Canada tells younger adults as cases rise

Canadian officials on Friday urged younger adults who are going to social gatherings for the first time in months and subsequently driving up the country's average daily coronavirus case count, to continue to take precautions. A seven-day rolling average of newly reported cases peaked in early May at 1,800, then fell back to a low of 273 in early July, chief health officer Theresa Tam told reporters. Now it has crept back up to 487, she said.

Young, healthy adults with mild COVID-19 also take weeks to recover: CDC

Young, previously healthy adults can take weeks to fully recover from even a mild COVID-19 infection, with about a fifth of patients under 35 years reporting not returning to their usual state of health up to 21 days after testing positive, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A telephone survey across 13 states of symptomatic adults with mild COVID-19 found 35% had not returned to their usual state of health when interviewed two to three weeks after testing, the CDC reported in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Friday.

Mexico City mayor warns of potential coronavirus rebound as hospitalizations rise

The mayor of Mexico City warned on Friday of a possible resurgence of coronavirus cases in the sprawling capital in the coming months, noting that hospitalizations have been on the rise in recent days. Mexico City and its surrounding areas, home to more than 20 million people, have been the epicenter of the country's pandemic after infections were first detected in late February. Cases began to level off in mid-June, but authorities now fear that downward trend could reverse.

D.C. mayor says visitors coming from coronavirus hot spots must quarantine for 14 days

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday said anyone coming into the District of Columbia from a coronavirus hot spot who was not traveling for essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days. The order, which goes into effect on Monday, excludes neighboring Maryland and Virginia, Bowser said on Twitter.

Exclusive: EU eyes COVID-19 vaccines at less than $40, shuns WHO-led alliance - sources

The European Union is not interested in buying potential COVID-19 vaccines through an initiative co-led by the World Health Organisation as it deems it slow and high-cost, two EU sources told Reuters, noting the bloc was in talks with drugmakers for shots cheaper than $40. The position shows the EU has only partly embraced a global approach in the race for COVID-19 vaccines as, while it is a top supporter of initiatives for worldwide equitable access, it prefers prioritizing supplies for the EU population.

McDonald's will require customers to wear masks in U.S. restaurants

McDonald's Corp said on Friday it would require customers to wear face masks in its U.S. restaurants starting next month, as new coronavirus cases surge across the country. The world's largest fast-food chain also said it would extend its pause on the re-opening of dining rooms in the United States for another 30 days.

U.S. CDC reports 4,024,492 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 4,024,492 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 72,219 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,113 to 143,868. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 23 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2SGLijD)

Scientists find exquisitely potent antibodies; a blood test may identify who needs steroids

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Open https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/yxmvjqywprz/index.html in an external browser for a Reuters graphic on vaccines and treatments in development.