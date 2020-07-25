Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala fixes rates for COVID-19 treatment, lays down norms

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-07-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 23:10 IST
Kerala fixes rates for COVID-19 treatment, lays down norms
"Patients can seek medical care from any government or private hospitals. Both the sectors have come together to fight the pandemic COVID-19," the Minister said. Image Credit: ANI

As the coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state, the Kerala government on Saturday issued an order fixing rates for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals and laying down guidelines in this regard. State Health Minister KK Shailaja said the order has been issued to all the private hospitals empanelled under Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) and the government- referred patients in private healthcare institutions which are not under the KSAP.

The State health agency (SHA), which implements the KSAP, has issued the guidelines. "Patients can seek medical care from any government or private hospitals. Both the sectors have come together to fight the pandemic COVID-19," the Minister said.

The state government had already set up 28 government hospitals to treat the patients alone, Shailaja said in a press release. As per the order, the general ward rates would be Rs 2,300 per day while the high dependency unit (HDU) would cost Rs 3,300.

The ICU rates would be Rs 6,500 but with ventilator, it would be Rs 11,500. The RTPCRtest would cost Rs 2,750, antigen test Rs 625, expert NAT Rs 3,000, Truenat step-one and step-two tests Rs 1,500 each.

KASP was launched by the LDF government on April 1, last year. Families who have enrolled in KASP would get annual insurance coverage worth Rs five lakh.

Meanwhile, the state reported 1,103 new active COVID-19 cases and discharged 1,049 patients. Of the cases detected during the day, 838 are of local transmission and the source of contact of 72 patients was unknown.

TRENDING

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

S.Korea reports 113 new coronavirus cases, most since March

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered in his hometown

Civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman John Lewis was remembered Saturday in the rural Alabama county where his story began as a humble man who sprang from his familys farm with a vision that good trouble could change the worl...

Judge's ruling would unseal Kennedy cousin's murder case

A federal judge has ruled that Connecticut officials cannot keep court proceedings and documents secret for teenagers charged with the most serious crimes a decision that will reopen Kennedy cousin Michael Skakels murder case to the public...

Protests, disqualifications stoked controversy at 1908 Games

Through the summer heat, Dorando Pietri had completed 26 miles from Windsor Castle still leading the marathon. But there were still another 365 yards to go. A lap of the track at the White City Stadium was required so the Italian would fini...

Cong to run nationwide digital campaign 'Speak Up For Democracy' on Sunday

The Congress has decided will run a nationwide digital campaign -- Speak Up For Democracy -- on Sunday against the BJPs attempts to violate constitutional and democratic values and tradition, a party leader said. All India Congress Committe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020