Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 death toll in Assam mounts to 77; tally crosses 31,000-mark

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-07-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 00:26 IST
COVID-19 death toll in Assam mounts to 77; tally crosses 31,000-mark

A 65-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Assam on Saturday, taking the death toll to 77, while the state's tally crossed the 31,000-mark after 1,165 fresh cases were reported, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 31,086 from Friday's 29,921. Of the fresh cases, 353 are from Guwahati and 100 from Golaghat. The man, who was from Nagaon, died at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), the minister said.

"Very sad to share that another #COVID19 patient, of Nagaon, succumbed to his infection today. He was admitted at GMCH. I feel extremely sorry for this loss to the family. Condolences," Sarma tweeted. The minister advised people to follow the necessary precautions strictly to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. "A total of 1,165 new #COVID19 cases detected in Assam today, with 353 incidents recorded from Guwahati and 100 from Golaghat. Please follow precautions strictly," he tweeted.

The number of discharged patients was more than the number of fresh cases for the fourth consecutive day with 1,294 recovered patients being released from different hospitals, he said. "Today is yet another good day as number of those discharged is again high er than new cases. All please take care," Sarma tweeted.

Of the 31,086 positive cases reported in the state so far, 77 have died, there are 7,951 active cases, 23,055 have been discharged and three migrated out of the state. Meanwhile, 1,116 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in the state, with four succumbing to the infection. A total of 845 have recovered and 141 of them have rejoined heir duties, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

In Barpeta district, all 54 policemen who tested positive have recovered and discharged from hospitals with 25 of them joining their duties. The state's health and family welfare department has also decided that due to the evolving situation, the period of home quarantine shall be reduced from 14 to seven days, an order issued by the department's Principal Secretary Samir Sinha said.

The state government needs to optimally utilise the resources at its disposal for core activities of testing and treatment of COVID-19. "Therefore, it has been decided that the essential items worth Rs 2,000 for quarantined families will from now be provided to only to families of the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category," the order stated.

Deputy Commissioners, however, are authorised to extend this benefit to other families like the elderly, ailing, persons with disabilities, if necessary to mitigate hardship, it added. The minister said the state has achieved a new benchmark to meet the challenges of the pandemic by setting up 16 testing laboratories since February when there was only one. "Assam has scaled a new benchmark in stepping up our infrastructure to meet the challenge of pandemic. From one in February, over the next 24 weeks, we managed to set up 16 Viral Research and Diagnostic (Level 2) laboratories with the manifold rise in our testing abilities," Sarma tweeted.

A 40-bedded dedicated COVID-19 hospital only for women and children will soon become functional at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH), he said. "Pleased to share that a 40-bed dedicated #Covid19 Hospital only for women and children at MMCH will get functional soon. Visited the Hospital and reviewed ongoing work and facilities," the minister tweeted.

TRENDING

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

J&K: Anjuman-e-Islamia chief booked for sedition in Doda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Police investigate anti-Semitic tweets by grime artist Wiley

Londons police are investigating after a stream of anti-Semitic comments were posted on British grime artist Wileys social media accounts. Twitter banned the rapper for seven days after rants on Friday and Saturday. He was also dropped by h...

UK puts Spain back on unsafe country list for COVID-19

Britain is advising people not to travel to Spain and has removed the country from the list of safe places to visit following a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Department for Transport issued a statement late Saturday warning that as of midnig...

As tide turns, retailers that resisted masks relent

When the parent of Southern grocery chain Winn-Dixie said that it wasnt going to require customers to wear masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, the response was brutal, with some loyal patrons vowing on social media never...

Indigenous leader Raoni recovers from illness in Brazil

Chief Raoni Metuktire, an Indigenous leader who has become a symbol of the fight for Indigenous rights and preservation of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, has recovered from an illness after being hospitalized for 10 days, a doctor said Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020