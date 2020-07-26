COVID-19 death toll in Assam mounts to 77; tally crosses 31,000-mark

A 65-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Assam on Saturday, taking the death toll to 77, while the state's tally crossed the 31,000-mark after 1,165 fresh cases were reported, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 31,086 from Friday's 29,921. Of the fresh cases, 353 are from Guwahati and 100 from Golaghat. The man, who was from Nagaon, died at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), the minister said.

"Very sad to share that another #COVID19 patient, of Nagaon, succumbed to his infection today. He was admitted at GMCH. I feel extremely sorry for this loss to the family. Condolences," Sarma tweeted. The minister advised people to follow the necessary precautions strictly to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. "A total of 1,165 new #COVID19 cases detected in Assam today, with 353 incidents recorded from Guwahati and 100 from Golaghat. Please follow precautions strictly," he tweeted.

The number of discharged patients was more than the number of fresh cases for the fourth consecutive day with 1,294 recovered patients being released from different hospitals, he said. "Today is yet another good day as number of those discharged is again high er than new cases. All please take care," Sarma tweeted.

Of the 31,086 positive cases reported in the state so far, 77 have died, there are 7,951 active cases, 23,055 have been discharged and three migrated out of the state. Meanwhile, 1,116 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in the state, with four succumbing to the infection. A total of 845 have recovered and 141 of them have rejoined heir duties, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

In Barpeta district, all 54 policemen who tested positive have recovered and discharged from hospitals with 25 of them joining their duties. The state's health and family welfare department has also decided that due to the evolving situation, the period of home quarantine shall be reduced from 14 to seven days, an order issued by the department's Principal Secretary Samir Sinha said.

The state government needs to optimally utilise the resources at its disposal for core activities of testing and treatment of COVID-19. "Therefore, it has been decided that the essential items worth Rs 2,000 for quarantined families will from now be provided to only to families of the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category," the order stated.

Deputy Commissioners, however, are authorised to extend this benefit to other families like the elderly, ailing, persons with disabilities, if necessary to mitigate hardship, it added. The minister said the state has achieved a new benchmark to meet the challenges of the pandemic by setting up 16 testing laboratories since February when there was only one. "Assam has scaled a new benchmark in stepping up our infrastructure to meet the challenge of pandemic. From one in February, over the next 24 weeks, we managed to set up 16 Viral Research and Diagnostic (Level 2) laboratories with the manifold rise in our testing abilities," Sarma tweeted.

A 40-bedded dedicated COVID-19 hospital only for women and children will soon become functional at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH), he said. "Pleased to share that a 40-bed dedicated #Covid19 Hospital only for women and children at MMCH will get functional soon. Visited the Hospital and reviewed ongoing work and facilities," the minister tweeted.