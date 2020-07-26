Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK travellers criticise Spanish quarantine; Britain defends move

"Everyone is now panicking." While she and other travellers at British and Spanish airports were upset, foreign minister Dominic Raab said it was a "real-time response" to a jump in coronavirus cases in Spain. "We can't make apologies...we must be able to take swift, decisive action," he said on Sky News.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-07-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 17:13 IST
UK travellers criticise Spanish quarantine; Britain defends move
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

British tourists reacted with dismay on Sunday at their government's abrupt decision to impose a two-week coronavirus quarantine on travellers returning from Spain, but the government stood by it, saying it would make no apologies. The measure upset the plans of many people either on holiday or planning to take one, hit hard at the Spanish tourism sector just as it emerges from months of lockdowns and travel restrictions, and caused more disruption for airlines and tour companies.

"It ruins plans for everybody," Emily Harrison, from Essex, as she prepared to fly back home from Madrid's Barajas airport and faced two weeks of self-isolation. "Everyone is now panicking." While she and other travellers at British and Spanish airports were upset, foreign minister Dominic Raab said it was a "real-time response" to a jump in coronavirus cases in Spain.

"We can't make apologies...we must be able to take swift, decisive action," he said on Sky News. The government announced it was taking Spain off a safe-travel list late on Saturday and the move took effect just hours later, leaving travellers with no time to dodge it or plan ahead.

The opposition Labour Party's health policy chief, Jonathan Ashworth, slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government for its "frankly shambolic" handling of the measure. TUI, Europe's biggest holiday company, said it would cancel all holidays to mainland Spain up to Aug. 9, while maintaining flights to the Balearic and Canary islands.

Spain has seen COVID-19 cases rise in the last few weeks, prompting most regions to impose rules for masks to be worn everywhere and, in several areas including Barcelona, calls for people to stay at home. Most new cases have been concentrated in the northeastern region of Catalonia and neighbouring regions, so a lot of the criticism focused on the fact that the quarantine also applies to other areas, which have been spared the brunt of the pandemic.

"This is ridiculous. There are almost no cases here and there's a far higher chance of contracting it when I get back to Britain," said John Snelling, 50, from Stratford-upon-Avon, who was on holiday in Menorca. Britain has been the hardest hit country in Europe by the pandemic. Spain was also badly affected, with more than 290,000 cases and over 28,000 deaths. It imposed very strict lockdown measures, gradually easing them earlier in the summer.

'ABSOLUTE DISASTER' Norway last week reimposed a 10-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Spain, while France advised people not to travel to Catalonia.

But a collapse of tourism from Britain would have far more of an impact on the economy in Spain, where tourism accounts for 12% of GDP. Britons made up more than 20% of foreign visitors to Spain last year, the largest group by nationality. "This decision is an absolute disaster for the recovery, there's no other way to see this," Angel Tavares, head of European Economics at Oxford Economics consulting, said on Twitter, referring to the quarantine measure.

Antonio Perez, mayor of the Mediterranean resort of Benidorm that is hugely dependent on British tourists, said it was a "tough blow". The Spanish government response has been muted so far. Officials said only that Spain is safe, with clusters under control, adding Madrid "respects decisions of the United Kingdom" and is in touch with British authorities.

In addition to the quarantine, Britain advised against all but essential travel to mainland Spain. Regional authorities in the Canary and Balearic Islands said they would try to get an exemption from the quarantine.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Organ donation, transplant hit hard in Indore amid outbreak

Life-saving organ transplant procedures have come to a standstill in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh with not a single donation taking place since March 24 when the first set of COVID-19 cases were detected here, a senior health official ...

Motorcycling-Quartararo wins Andalusian Grand Prix as Yamahas dominate in Jerez

Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha led from start to finish to win the Andalusian Grand Prix on Sunday and take a big lead in the world championship standings.Frenchman Quartararo, who also won the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix last we...

Indian Army means bravery, sacrifice: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

By Amit Kumar Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Sunday paid homage to the sacrifice of soldiers on 21st Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.Addressing the Ex-Armymen cell of Bihar BJP, MoS Home Nityanand Rai paid tributes t...

Spain's COVID-19 death toll could be 60% higher than official count, says El Pais

Spains COVID-19 death toll could be nearly 60 higher than the official figure of 28,432, according to an investigation by El Pais newspaper published on Sunday. The countrys official death toll includes only people who were formally diagnos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020