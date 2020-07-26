Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Health ministry decides not to put Itolizumab in national treatment protocol

Even as the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given permission to Itolizumab drug for restricted emergency use on moderate to severe COVID-19 patients, the Union Health Ministry has decided not to include the drug in the national treatment protocol for coronavirus patients.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 18:12 IST
COVID-19: Health ministry decides not to put Itolizumab in national treatment protocol
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Even as the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given permission to Itolizumab drug for restricted emergency use on moderate to severe COVID-19 patients, the Union Health Ministry has decided not to include the drug in the national treatment protocol for coronavirus patients. In the recent past, the National Task Force on COVID-19 constituted by the Health Ministry held its meeting and discussed whether to put Itolizumab drug into the treatment protocol or not.

"It was discussed in the meeting but it is not included for now because experts opine very less evidence in favour of this medicine," said a senior Health Ministry official. On July 11, the Health Ministry in a press statement said that Itolizumab (rDNA origin), a monoclonal antibody which was already approved for severe chronic plaque psoriasis, has now been granted Restricted Emergency Use authorisation by the DCGI based on clinical trials data.

The ministry further stated that Biocon has been manufacturing and marketing the Itolizumab drug for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis since 2013 under brand name Alzumab. This indigenous drug has now been repurposed for COVID-19. "Biocon has presented the Phase II clinical trial results generated in COVID-19 patients to DCGI. The results of these trials were deliberated in the Subject Expert Committee of DCGI's office," said the Health Ministry.

Details of the primary endpoint of mortality, other key endpoints of lung function such as improvement in PaO2, and O2 saturation were presented. Key inflammatory markers IL-6, TNFa, etc., were presented to have reduced significantly with the drug thereby preventing hyper- inflammation in COVID-19 patients, noted the press note. The average cost of treatment with this indigenous drug i.e Itolizumab is also lesser than comparable drugs which are part of the "Investigational Therapies" indicated in the Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19 of the health Ministry, it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Organ donation, transplant hit hard in Indore amid outbreak

Life-saving organ transplant procedures have come to a standstill in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh with not a single donation taking place since March 24 when the first set of COVID-19 cases were detected here, a senior health official ...

Motorcycling-Quartararo wins Andalusian Grand Prix as Yamahas dominate in Jerez

Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha led from start to finish to win the Andalusian Grand Prix on Sunday and take a big lead in the world championship standings.Frenchman Quartararo, who also won the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix last we...

Indian Army means bravery, sacrifice: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

By Amit Kumar Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Sunday paid homage to the sacrifice of soldiers on 21st Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.Addressing the Ex-Armymen cell of Bihar BJP, MoS Home Nityanand Rai paid tributes t...

Spain's COVID-19 death toll could be 60% higher than official count, says El Pais

Spains COVID-19 death toll could be nearly 60 higher than the official figure of 28,432, according to an investigation by El Pais newspaper published on Sunday. The countrys official death toll includes only people who were formally diagnos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020