Puducherry: Total COVID-19 cases to be over 6,000 by August-end, says Malladi Krishna Rao

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said that the number of COVID-19 patients in the Union Territory will be over 6,000 by the end of August.

"The number of patients in Puducherry will be over 6,000 by the end of August. Around 2,000 beds will be needed. Private hotels and government hostels will be turned into a temporary Govt Hospital. Full curfew is required for a day every week," Malladi Krishna Rao said on Saturday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, the total number of cases of COVID-19 in Puducherry is 2,654. The active cases are 1,055. The number of cured and discharged is 1,561. The death toll is 38. (ANI)